The Italian swimmer has been taking surf lessons for three years, but is still not satisfied with the results…

Michelle Alberti

"This is my third summer surfing lessons and yet I am stiffer than the board I am standing on," she writes Silvia Scalia on Instagram. There Italian swimmer she is very active on social media and, a few days ago, a post appeared on her account in which she is preparing for a session with her surfboard. In an interview, Silvia declared that, over time, she realized she needed to different stimuli in addition to swimming, so that he can maintain good mental clarity. For this reason, in his life he also dedicates himself to yoga and other creative activities. Driven by her curiosity about her, three years ago she decided to try surfing and she was immediately struck by it. The love of water knows no bounds and, for the third summer, he decided to take advantage of the warm weather to surf the waves.

achievements in swimming — Born in Lecco in 1995, Silvia Scalia started swimming when she was four months old. In 2015 his victorious debut at the Italian winter championships: gold in the 100 meters back and silver in the 50-metre backstroke. The World Championships in Winsor in England, in 2016, marked her entry into international competitions: silver medal for her in the medley relay in short course. In 2019 she established the national record of the 50 meters backstroke in 27”89. Despite a difficult 2021 due to shoulder problems, in 2022 at the European championships in Rome the swimmer managed to beat her record with a time of 27 ”38.

Training and more — Silvia's routine involves intense athletic training. Bath training every morning, workout with weights at least 3 times a week and, two afternoons a week, back in the tub. Not only sports to keep his body perfect and fit, but also a healthy and balanced diet. After relying on various nutritionists for years, Silvia has independently found the balance in a diet that allows her to maintain the right amount of nutrients to support the exhausting rhythms of her two main daily activities. In fact, her life is divided between swimming in the tub and lessons at the Milan Polytechnic, where the athlete studies Interior Design.

a curious explorer — The swimmer has declared that one of her greatest desires is to travel and, thanks to swimming, she has had the opportunity to satisfy this passion that has been handed down to her by her parents since she was little. Silvia is therefore a curious athlete, an explorer in search of new adventures.