Silvia Pinal He reappeared publicly after thousands of fans were concerned about his delicate state of health, although once again the images cause indignation and pity for his physical appearance.

And it is that in the images captured last Tuesday, July 18, they caused a commotion because the 91-year-old actress seemed to be “disconnected”.

It happened when it was announced 31st Bravo Awards of the Rafael Banquells Associationchaired by Silvia Pinal, who, although she did not attend the press conference, was at the restaurant of the Nuevo Teatro Libanés.

The former senator of the Congress of the Union in Mexico arrived at the parking lot of the establishment, where the media questioned about her health, but what caused a stir is that Silvia Pinal He did not answer anything that was questioned.

At the time that the Mexican diva’s work team tried to reach the restaurant, the press did not stop focusing on her, since she looked deteriorated.

That is why the programs of Imagen Televisión, ‘the sun rises‘ and ‘De Primera Mano’, did not take long to react to what happened with the enigmatic Silvia Pinal.

“We see Mrs. Silvia tired. We have said it for a long time, Mrs. Silvia, because of her advanced age and her delicate health, they have to take care of her. She takes some pills that make her neurologically fine. Don’t take it out if they don’t give it to you, don’t display it like this,” he said. Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

For her part, Érika González mentioned that she feels very sorry to see the images of the artist, indicating that “She looks absent, it is seen that she does not understand what is happening. She understands that they are doing her job, but it is overwhelming her more ”.

