Silvia Pinal celebrated his 92nd birthday in his luxurious mansion from Mexico City, where almost the entire dynasty was gathered, everything went perfectly, because their children Sylvia Pasquel, Enrique Guzman and Alejandra Guzman They organized everything to make the celebration unique.

But what drew attention to the Silvia Pinal’s birthday It was the cake that they had made for the golden cinema diva, since its design was not as luxurious as everyone expected according to Internet users, but it also arrived without any type of protection.

And on social media everyone criticized Silvia Pinal’s birthday cake, because it arrived without a box or something to protect it from contamination, and it also went through all the press that was outside the house. Mexican actress for which he received a lot of criticism.

Silvia Pinal’s cake was filled with criticism/Instagram

“What a terrible presentation of that cake, for God’s sake, be more careful with so many bacteria now, it could have been more presentable”, “It looks like the bakery in my town made it”, “Because it’s not covered, they already gave it to them all spit out full of dust The work of the delivery man and the journalists is terrible if you can call them that”, “A box to carry the cake”, write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that Silvia Pinaldespite having had health problems in the past, has seemed very lucid, as she also offered a brief interview to the media.

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp