What a surprise the public took after Juan José Origel revealed that Silvia Pinalher great friend for years, also contemplated it in her will and it is that she revealed that the famous painting that Diego Rivera made for her, which is very popular, since we have seen it countless times in Mujer Casos de la Real, will be his.

It was on the Con Permiso program, where Juan José Origel mentioned that he had already spoken with Silvia Pinal, he even told her that the inheritance among his children is already distributed, but he did not go into details, he also said that the famous painting where Silvia Pinal appears with a black dress with which Diego Rivera portrayed her will be his.

He even left me an inheritance, the painting, Diego Rivera’s painting, I’m just going to lend it to a museum, but it’s mine, said Juan José Origel in his program, where the production was surprised, because for those who don’t You know that painting is actually worth a fortune.

And it is that the friendship between the two is very great, because years ago Juan José Origel always went to the galas accompanied by Silvia Pinal whom he interviewed many times, he has also always had great respect and affection for her, since he considers her the last diva of the Cine de Oro, since it was at that time that he began his career.

Another of the things that have been talked about in relation to Silvia Pinal’s inheritance is the alleged fight between Sylvia Pasquel and her younger brother Luis Enrique, who according to dispute the theater of the famous, although the largest of the Pinales said that there is no lawsuit for many in reality if there is a dispute.

For her part, Alejandra Guzmán has not said anything about it, but what she has said is that she will always be on her brother’s side, because in an interview she said that he is the one with whom she got along the most when they were children, since they were always together , so the businessman has the support of the singer.