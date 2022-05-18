Silvia Pinal He surprised lovers of Mexican cinema and theater by resuming his role on stage and participating in the play “Little Red Hood, what’s up with your grandmother!” However, not all the reactions of her followers were positive to see her working again.

This is because, recently, the artist was removed from an emergency, an occasion in which she was seen to be quite deteriorated. This is what you should know about the current health of the actress and if she will continue to dedicate herself to the performing arts.

What happened to Silvia Pinal?

Let us remember that Silvia Pinal had announced her return to the stage in a big way after having been infected with the new coronavirus last year. The actress, who was hospitalized for a while, He had commented last February that he would return to the theater at 91 years of age.

Pinal told the EFE portal: “It feels very fatherly, it is a story that has been in my arms for a long time and now we have to review it so that we do not forget. When one says Little Red Riding Hood, a beautiful childish image instantly enters, I’m going to be a granny, to every mother!

“It feels very fatherly, it is a story that has been in my arms for a long time,” said Silvia Pinal about the work. Photo: EFE

However, last Wednesday, May 11, Silvia was absent from the performance of the play “Little Red Hood, what’s up with your grandmother!”, which marked her return to the theater. In her place, the first actress Norma Lazareno she performed in the role of ‘grandma’.

That same day, Pinal was seen being taken to an emergency in a van, because she was in very poor health. In the videos that recorded the moment, the actress can be seen being surrounded by cameramen while one of her assistants put her in the car. From the appearance of the artist, everything indicated that she was having health complications again.

What is the state of health of Silvia Pinal?

As the producer Iván Cochegrus had assured, Silvia Pinal returned to participate in the work during the afternoon of last Sunday, May 15. The actress returned to the stage of the New Silvia Pinal Theater, one of the best-known cultural centers in Mexico City.

On that occasion, he was seen better with better spirits, and even dared to dedicate some gestures of affection to his fans who went to see him. From the personalized seat that the actress uses to be transported on stage, she appreciated the presence of her loyal fans.

For his part, before his immediate return, the actress’s doctor had granted an interview with the portal “Ventaneando” in which he made it clear what had happened to the actress: “What she had was due to an infection in the urinary tract, which makes the pressure fluctuate, go up and down, and also causes a bit of a confusional state, that’s why they saw her a little deteriorated, now she’s doing well, these days she was talking very lucidly “.

However, the specialist cleared up all doubts about Pinal’s return to the stage at 91 years old and He assured that there would be no problem with him continuing with his already scheduled activities.

Silvia Pinal in the theater

Silvia Pinal She is considered one of the first Mexican television and theater actresses to bet on musical comedy. The also producer and promoter of different stage proposals made history by being responsible for performing for the first time in Mexico the play “Ring, Ring calls love”, directed by Luis de Llano Palmer and carried out at the Teatro del Bosque From Mexico City.

His most remembered plays are “Vidasprivas”, together with Rogelio Guerra, in 1975. He also gave life to the Mexican version of the famous Broadway production “Mame”. Similarly, the actress is given the merit of bringing the Diego Rivera theater to life again, a cultural establishment that now bears the name of the actress. A curious fact about Pinal is that he had received a job offer to appear on Broadway, but he rejected it.

The Mexican actress and producer Silvia Pinal could leave the hospital in a short time. Photo: @silvia.pinal.h/Instagram

What is known about Silvia Pinal in networks?

Through the Instagram account of Sylvia Pasquel, daughter of Silvia Pinal, it became known that the actress wanted to be on stage, despite her state of health, and that she was eager to meet her audience again in the theater. “My mother always like an oak and with her great sense of humor,” the television actress also wrote.