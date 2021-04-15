Silvia Pinal decided to speak after the accusation that Frida Sofía made against her grandfather Enrique Guzmán, in which she revealed that she had been abused by him since childhood. The complainant’s grandmother expressed solidarity with her family member and spread a message about the case.

The 89-year-old actress also made reference to her participation in the conduction of Woman, real life cases, where experiences of violence against women were presented.

“Many times I exposed true stories on television that pressed my heart. These heartbreaking reviews made my motherhood even more sensitive (…). I am not indifferent to what happens within my family, “he wrote in a statement that he issued publicly.

Silvia Pinal also decided to go directly to her granddaughter Frida sofia, Who daughter of Alejandra Guzmán, and asked him to meet with her to discuss the matter.

“Frida, your grandmother loves you intensely and we need each other. With the years of experience and the love I have for life, I have promptly followed your words. Give me the opportunity to hug you and show you that I am there for you at all times. Let’s solve this together and away from the media ”, he added.

Finally, the famous Mexican artist urged the media to respect the privacy of her family at such a difficult time.

What did Enrique Guzmán say after Frida Sofía’s complaint?

The father of Alejandra Guzman gave an interview after the statements of his granddaughter were released Frida sofia, who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by him since she was only 5 years old.

Enrique Guzmán gave statements to the program Sale el sol and dismissed the complaint.

