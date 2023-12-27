Silvia Pinal became a trend in recent days due to her state of health, especially after it became public that she had been hospitalized. The 92-year-old actress would be having a difficult time and is even in an intensive care unit in Mexico. What else is known about this topic? Find out all the details in the following note.

What is Silvia Pinal's health status?

Silvia Pinal alerted her thousands of fans around the world after it was learned that she had been admitted to an intensive care unit, in a private hospital in Mexico City, on the eve of Christmas Eve, last December 22. According to leaks, the actress had suffered respiratory complications.

At first, his condition was considered serious; but, according to the latest reports, the mother of Alejandra Guzman He is stable and no longer needs a respirator.

Juan José Origel, a journalist and close friend of the Pinal family, stated that Silvia only suffered from the flu; but he was quickly questioned by the journalist Maria Luisa Valdeswho assured that the actress was suffering from pneumonia.

Currently, it is known that Silvia Pinal's health problems are related to the functioning of the bronchi, whose function is diminished by low temperatures. For this reason, she was forced to use hot oxygen to improve her breathing.

When will Silvia Pinal be discharged?

It is estimated that the award-winning Mexican interpreter could be discharged between December 29 and 30. On the other hand, his children have been by his side during this difficult time.