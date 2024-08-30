Mexico City.– Silvia Pinal was honored by Estudios Churubusco, where she filmed 33 of the 112 films of her career, when a dressing room building that will bear her name was inaugurated.

The actress from the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema attended accompanied by her daughters Sylvia Pasquel and Alejandra Guzmán, as well as her granddaughter Stephanie Salas.

Pinal returned for a moment to a place that gave her much happiness, where filmmakers and actors such as María Félix, Pedro Infante, Jorge Negrete, Ismael Rodríguez and Emilio Fernández have trodden. “You have taught us with so much love everything you know, thank you for everything you have given us, you have given us your art,” said Guzmán moments before the unveiling of the commemorative plaque and a tour of the facilities on August 29.

In honor of the “diva”, the building is made up of two levels with 12 dressing rooms named after prominent film actresses such as Dolores del Río, María Félix, Columba Domínguez, among others.

The dressing rooms are designed in detail to facilitate the work of producers, actors and people from the audiovisual industry, since each one has 10 seats for makeup and hair, as well as a private storage room. In total there are four bathrooms and two shared showers with LED lighting. “The building is a tribute to the actress Silvia Pinal who, due to her career in the world of entertainment in Mexico, has stood out as one of the greatest protagonists of cinema in our country and the world,” according to the Churubusco Studios statement. Through social networks, Pasquel and Salas thanked the Diva of Mexico, Silvia Pinal, for the great distinction that has been bestowed upon the Diva of Mexico, Silvia Pinal, by naming one of their buildings after her,” said Pasquel. “I love you, Silvia Pinal, how beautiful it is to be able to represent a character by transforming ourselves through the mirror of light of the dressing room of us actors,” added Salas.