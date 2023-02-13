Mexico.-The first Mexican actress Silvia Pinal You could have your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a recognition that only few Mexicans have achieved.

In an interview with journalists in CDMX, Sylvia Pasquel, daughter of Silvia Pinal, said that she and her famous mother would undoubtedly like “La Diva de México” to was recognized with her star in Hollywood.

“I would like to be given the star in Los Angeles, the Sylvia Pinal star on the Los Angeles Walk of Fame,” Pasquel quotes regarding the aforementioned recognition abroad, various news portals report.

We recommend you read:

Regarding the star on the Walk of Fame, Pasquel points out that the family is evaluating the possibility, since they are aware that this award is not free and they would have to pay for it throughout their lives.

Silvia Pinal, Sylvia Pasquel and Alejandra Guzman. Instagram photo

“I think it costs, you have to pay and then, every year, you have to keep paying so they don’t take it away from you, so we are evaluating it.”

Pasquel, Pinal’s eldest daughter, said she was proud to be her daughter, an icon in the Mexican entertainment industry and who has left a great cultural legacy.

We recommend you read:

Sylvia Pinal, 91 years old, began her artistic career at a very young age and was able to make a stage name and legacy, as she has stood out as a producer, businesswoman and actress, and is also considered an emblematic figure of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema.