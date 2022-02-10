Silvia Pinal The 90-year-old celebrated her daughter Alejandra Guzmán’s birthday in style, who reached 54 more beautiful and stronger than ever, although for her famous mother something is missing in the life of the rock star, so she did not hesitate to no time to express what the party should have right now.

And it is that Silvia Pinal wants Alejandra Guzmán to find a good man to be by her side, since she has been without a partner for several years, that is why she let the press know that a gentleman has to arrive for the interpreter of Un Lucky day.

“May she find a boyfriend for every mother, that’s what she wished my daughter, but she does not agree, the one who is scrubbing is me, but then we are all happy, we are all healthy,” said the matriarch of the dynasty Pinal who passed it to the birthday girl’s side.

What caught our attention is how strong Silvia Pinal looks despite the health problems she has had to face in recent months, in addition, the star of the Golden Age has also made it clear that she has a very good sense of humor, Well, this has always characterized her in the middle of the show.

“Many congratulations, Doña Silvia Pinal. Beautiful woman. Thank you for sharing your beautiful and admirable talent with your audience. May God give you many more years of life and health”, “Precious Doña Silvia! God bless you with lots of health and love so that We can enjoy it for a long time, beautiful diva…”, the fans write when they see her.

It is worth mentioning that the great absentee once again was Frida Sofía, who apparently has no contact with Alejandra Guzmán, because as you already know, they cut off their relationship which stems from 2019, when the young woman began to lash out against the rocker whom he considers a bad mother.

Despite the fragment between mother and daughter Alejandra Guzmán tries to keep things as they are, because apparently she does not intend to make the scandal bigger.