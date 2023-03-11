Mexico.-The first Mexican actress Silvia Pinal answers about the alleged robbery that his son Luis Enrique Guzmán did to him and his daughter-in-law Mayela Laguna, a subject that has become a scandal in the world of Mexican entertainment.

A magazine with national circulation published that supposedly Luis Enrique Guzmán and Mayela Laguna would have robbed the house of Mrs. Silvia Pinal, this while she was on vacation, and among the many things that would have been taken, luxurious jewelry stands out.

In the program “Ventaneando” they interview Mrs. Silvia Pinal and she answers about the supposed theft of her son that everything is a lie and that both her son Luis Enrique and her daughter-in-law have not stolen anything from her, in addition that her jewels are in the safekeeping of a bank.

We recommend you read:

Despite Silvia Pinal’s statements, on social networks they attack Mayela Laguna with comments like these: “Maybe on this occasion everything follows a neighborhood gossip, but really there are several times that the same thing has already been pointed out to her ”; “The happy daughter-in-law has had that bad reputation for a couple of years, so let’s trust that our diva is in good hands and nothing bad will happen now” and “Poor Silvia Pinal, not even because she is an elderly person do they let her to annoy with nonsense like this”.

Silvia Pinal and part of her family. Instagram photo

In recent days some audios were leaked and in them Mayela Laguna is heard saying that she and her husband Luis Enrique they stole five kilos of gold from Mrs. Pinal, between jewels and relics, which caused controversy and a wave of “bickering” on social networks and the media.

The audios were published by a national entertainment magazine and in them Mayela’s voice is heard saying that she and Luis Enrique entered Silvia Pinal’s house together with a close friend. to take jewelry and paintings, which apparently were under lock and key.

“We took everything out. We were there like two whole days checking everything with the liquids, with everything. So, we do leave jewels because there are many that are not worth it. What we are going to do is undo all the pieces and melt them down. Gold in liquid is worth 98 percent of its value. We put everything back in their boxes and we took about five kilos with us,” said Mayela Laguna.

Mayela also confessed that she and her husband Luis Enrique They broke the lock on the basement of the house when the actress and her daughter Sylvia Pasquel were not in it. Luis Enrique turned off the security cameras, he also quotes: “The first time Huicho has done something bad, nobody asks Huicho anything, he does whatever he wants, he was great, like from a movie, we’re not that greedy yet,” the audio of Mayela Laguna ends.

We recommend you read:

Luis Enrique Guzmán, son of Silvia Pinal and Enrique Guzmán, has released a press release in which he states that everything is about lies and the audios have been altered to harm him, also that he already knows who caused all this scandal and that he will proceed legally because he wants to clear his name.