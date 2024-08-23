Alfons Jiménez, the partner of the Government spokesperson and regional minister for Territory, Housing and Ecological Transition, Sílvia Paneque, has resigned as chief of staff of this department, sources from the ministry have informed Europa Press.

As it has progressed The newspaper of Catalonia This Friday, his appointment sparked complaints among the opposition and Junts requested the appearance of the president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, regarding this appointment.

Sources from the ministry have detailed that Jiménez has notified Illa of the decision by means of a letter, in which he has defended his professional career to reach the position. Likewise, in the letter he has criticised that the attacks he has received only have the intention of harming the Government and has explained that he has decided to resign so as not to harm either the Executive or Paneque. The Diari Oficial de la Generalitat de Catalunya (DOGC) published his appointment on 19 August

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter