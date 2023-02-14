Mexico.- The actress Silvia Navarro asks to marry the also actor Flavio Medina, with whom she declares herself in love and with whom she is a happy woman, she shares it in an interview with the program ‘Hoy’.

Silvia Navarro confirmed in August 2022 her romance with actor Flavio Medina, Well, they were seen together in a romantic plan in some photographs that circulated on social networks.

Navarro, originally from Irapuato, Guanajuato, Mexico, declares herself “in love” with Flavio Medina, with whom she worked in 2012 on the Televisa soap opera ‘Amor Bravío’.

“Flavio, marry me, they already caught us… We have a love relationship since ‘Amor Bravío’, you know? I love him, didn’t you know? I’ll tell you, I love him and I will love him forever,” says Silvia to journalist who interview.

Sylvia, 44 years old, has a consolidated career as an actress in Mexico and began her path in the show in her childhood, by participating in the soap opera ‘Una mujer marked’, along with Sasha Montenegro and Jorge Vargas, later she did a casting for the children’s soap opera ‘Carrusel’.

According to information in her biography, Silvia officially debuted in show business when she was 18 years old in the program ‘A la cachi cachi porra’, on Canal Once, then she gave way to the world of soap operas.

Silvia Navarro and Flavio Medina worked together in 2012 on the Televisa soap opera ‘Amor Bravío’. Televisa photo

‘Perla’ and ‘Catalina y Sebastián’, recorded for Televisión Azteca between 1998 and 1999, were the first ones in which he intervened and over the years he has remained in force in them, since he has not stopped starring in others; ‘Caer en temptación’ and ‘La suerte de Loli’ are the most recent and soon he will return to the recording forums on Televisa.