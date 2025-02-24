There has not been better conditions to say goodbye to the Lanzarote International Regatta 2025. The last day of the ten that this championship has lasted, it has been played in Marina Rubicón with east wind of about 18 knots that has provided very funny regattas, in addition to disputed and very physically demanding.

No one could have imagined a more exciting end in class 470 mixed. After the dispute of two sleeves in which the marking between the first -Diogo Costa and Carolina Joao- and seconds -silvia Mas and Alex Marsans- has been clear remained for playing the last race of the championship, which has been to red alive: with Portuguese and Spanish at the top of the table tied at 20 points.

Everything would therefore be decided in the final regatta. Both creations began well, however a dump of Silvia and Alex made their options to stay in front of Costa and Joao vanished, who did not lose the concentration by annotating their fifth partial victory of the championship and which has given them the final triumph over More and Marsans, who end seconds in what has been their first regatta as a crew.

“We went out to the water with only one advantage over the Spaniards and we did not start very well since we made several errors in the first regatta, but we spoil in the next two,” explained the crewman Carolina Joao. «It has been a good championship because in the end we have had a bit of everything in terms of conditions: a half wind a couple of days, today stronger, light another day, good wave, some sea in the background … without a doubt a great training for all”.









Silvia Mas has made a “very positive” assessment of the regatta and its varied conditions in which “we have almost used all the falls that the ship has so It has been very good to test with all conditions And see exactly where we have more and less failures, than what it is about is to improve ».

They have completed the podium Bea Gago and Rodolfo Pires, the other Portuguese crew that will fight with them for being in Los Angeles 2028.

The Fleet of Ilca 7 has played on the last day two tests that gave way to the final Medal Race, in which only the best classifieds have already participated. However, it has not been necessary to wait for it to be disputed to meet the winner of the fifth edition of the Lanzarote International Regatta in this class.

Dutch Duko Bos sentenced the general in the absence of the Medal winning mathematically. Even so, he went out for all and sealed his participation with a victory, curiously the first of the championship.

«In recent weeks we have been training here the entire Dutch teamsince it is our winter base. It has been a good regatta with different conditions. After three weeks here we return home to rest a little and then we will return to another training period in Lanzarote, ”said the Dutchman.

The Montenegrino Mikivoj Dukic has kept the silver and the Dutch Thomas Van Ofwegen has managed to sneak into the in extremis podium, taking the bronze.

The Canarian fleet of Snipe has completed the two evidence planned for Sunday and have not been able to be more exciting. Leaders with authority after the two victories of yesterday, Gustavo del Castillo and Christian Sánchez have surfed a wave almost in the finish line and have taken the first test from Rafa Lasso and Gonzalo Morales in the line of arrival.

The second of the day has not been an exception and Gustavo del Castillo and Christian Sánchez have won again to be the first champions in Snipe de la Lanzarote International Regatta. Miguel A. Navan and Lucho Hernández, of the RCN Arrecife, have preserved the second place while Rafael Lasso and Gonzalo Morales, of the CDN Castillo del Águila, have managed to improve their position in the table until reaching the third drawer of the podium.

The Lanzarote International Regatta has been organized by Marina Rubicón and has had the sponsorship of Lanzarote Tourism through its sports tourist product “Lanzarote Sports Destination”, Cabildo de Lanzarote through the Insular Sports Service, art centers, culture and culture and Tourism of the Cabildo de Lanzarote and the City of Yaiza; and the collaboration, among others, of the Canarian Federation of Vela, the Latin candle and Dinghycoach federations.