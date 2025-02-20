«From 12 to 17 knots of wind, good wave… a perfect day to navigate, as always here in Lanzarote». This has summarized today the Portuguese Carolina Joao, fifth in Paris 2024, the Sixth Day of the Lanzarote International Regatta and first for the ILCA 7 and 470 mixed classes.

The new Spanish crew that will fight to be in Los Angeles 2028 in 470 mixed is formed by Silvia Mas and Alex Marsans. Today they have debuted together in competition against regatists who come from Paris 2024 such as the Italian Elena Berta, who sails with Giulio Calabro, and the Portuguese Diogo Costa and Carolina Joao, Olympic diploma in the last JJ.OO.

In One day “very hard physically but with brutal conditions”as Silvia herself has described, the Spaniards have signed some partial 2-1-1 and they will rest with the good taste of the mouth of being the first provisional leaders, followed by the Portuguese Diogo Costa and Carolina Joao, and Beatriz Gago and Rodolfo Pires, one and three points away respectively.

«Obviously we have to work many points but things are leaving little by little and we hope to see results. Today there was good wind, we were fast and we have defended it well fighting with the Portuguese, ”said Alex Marsans, who is working hard to learn in 470, a new ship and class for him.









Regarding how he is being navigate with his new partner, Marsans has said they have “good ‘feeling.” «Everything has been rodden. We have barely stopped since we started navigating together two months ago and little, A frantic rhythm, but we understand and work very well».

Three tests has completed the fleet of Ilca 7, which in Lanzarote has gathered a good number of veterans in Olympic campaigns, such as the Olympic Bimedallist of silver Pavlos Kontides, the Croatian Filip Jurišić and the Dutch Duko Bos. Nor are new promises that have been pushing hard and that, in 2026, will play in Marina Rubicón the Ulca 7 U21 world championship.

On a very physically demanding day, Hungarian Jonatan Vadnai has been the strongest and most regular with two victories and a second that crown him as the best of the day and first leader. Milivoj Dukic occupies the provisional silver followed by the Cipriota Pavlos Kontides, who after the JJ.oo. Of last summer he disputes at the Lanzarote International Regatta its first event with an outstanding number of ships.

«We are in the preparation phase of a new Olympic cycle and the ship has suffered something with today’s conditions and three long evidence. It has not been easy but I start the season and the new cycle with great desire», Has declared the Cypriot, which has four Olympic participations and two medals.

The Regatas Committee has announced today that there will be no Medal Race and will be the maximum of regattas that the Ilca 7 fleet dispute until Sunday, the last day of competition.

Tomorrow Friday, the tests continue from 13:00 peninsular time.

The Lanzarote International Regatta is organized by Marina Rubicón and has the sponsorship of Lanzarote Tourism through its sports tourist product “Lanzarote Sports Destination”, Cabildo de Lanzarote through the Insular Sports Service, the art centers, culture and tourism of the tourism of the Cabildo de Lanzarote and the City of Yaiza; and the collaboration, among others, of the Canarian Federation of Vela, the Latin candle and Dinghycoach federations.