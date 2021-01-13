Former number two of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) Silvia Majdalani admitted that she feels guilty about not have “Given that in the AFI there was everything this garbage can“, Alluding to the group of agents who called themselves” Super Mario Bross. “

“But, in no way do I think or allow them to say that within the AFI there was a gang of criminals. That is disrespecting the serious work and vocation of a lot of people who have worked in the AFI for many years, “she added, breaking the silence she had maintained since she was prosecuted for alleged illegal espionage by the federal judge of Lomas de Zamora , Juan Pablo Auge.

Majdalani is accused of having ordered political espionage against Cristina Kirchner, former governor María Eugenia Vidal, deputy Waldo Wolff and journalists, among others.

Now “I bang my head against the wall and say” how did I not realize that this existed? All these people who had private jobs and doing business, Without anyone noticing! Business – understand me – they were crumbs, ridiculous”He said in an interview published in the book“ Illegal Espionage ”by journalist Camilo Cagnacci.

She was consulted about how the lawyer Facundo Melo, denounced by the drug trafficker “Verdura” Rodríguez, was hired at the AFI as the one who supposedly gave him the order to bring a package with trotyl to the Secretary of International Relations of the Ministry of Defense, José Luis Vila.

He replied that he only saw Melo in a farewell of the year at the AFI headquarters in CITEFA and that “that you have to ask the people who brought them. And then to the people who checked them. I was not in charge of that ”.

He denied having met with the former spies Jorge El Turco Sáez and Leandro Araque to ask that Melo not denounce the former director of Special Operations, Alan Ruiz, another of the defendants in the case of alleged illegal espionage that is being investigated in the justice of Lomas de Zamora.

“Alan Ruiz was not my right hand. Not close! Alan Ruiz is a person who entered the AFI at the suggestion of (former Counterintelligence Operational Director Diego) Dalmau Pereyra. Now, I found out that the one who actually introduced him to Dalmau was this man (Jorge “el Turco”) Sáez, ”he added.

He affirmed that if during his tenure as number two of the AFI if “they had brought me a report of that caliber (like the ones in the Lomas court), I would have thrown them out. Fuck it! For inept! They would not have lasted five minutes, because that it is not an intelligence report”.

Clarified that “I’m not friends with Macri, unlike Gustavo Arribas, who are close friends, “he said in reference to the former number one of the organization.

He did not deny his “friendship with the Larcher family. I am close to his wife. It would be ridiculous for me to deny that, because my son is Larcher’s son’s best friend. They did the whole school together, they play rugby together; they are brothers”.

Said “I only went to Comodoro Py in four years, because Servini de Cubría mentioned me. And he cited me on the subject Pérez Corradi, who was a fugitive. I never set foot on Commodore Py in four years. I didn’t put judges, I didn’t get judges. I did not have that power, nor was I interested in having it.

He assured that he did not send an illegal follow-up of former president Cristina Kirchner at the Instituto Patria.

“An absurd thing by itself, because when Cristina Fernández de Kirchner moved, she had three hundred journalists following her. So following Cristina was bullshit, ”he said.

In the case before federal judge Marcelo Martínez Di Giorgi, he assured, “it was clear that an alert that a street team received from the AFI was discarded, which proceeded according to what was to be done. That was all legal”. It was during the G20 summit and authorized by the federal judge of Lomas, Federico Villena.

“This case has already been processed in Comodoro Py. All of this was investigated. And me I was dismissed. But the prosecutors and the judge of Lomas de Zamora ignore that. They continue! And they prosecuted me in that case, which is the height of absurdity, “he said.

He argued that one of the political undercurrents of the cause is that “the great frustration that Vila had regarding his eternal illusion of sitting in an armchair on Calle 25 de Mayo ”. “I did not remove the position from him, the President of the Republic appoints the Five and the Eight. And the President of the Republic did not want to name him, no matter how much friend of “Coti” Nosiglia he was, “he assured.

When asked if the current AFI intervener, Cristina Caamaño, is promoting the cases against her, she answered “you can never mix the position she occupies with politics. I have been in politics since I was thirteen years old, but during my entire tenure as “Eight” I did not carry out a single party activity “.

Regarding the largest leak of secret AFI documents with the names of two thousand agents, he said “you have to be very donkeyToo stupid to do this. Definitely”.

“You do not have to understand anything to not know that such documentation, which has the four-year secret of a nation’s intelligence“You can’t happily send it so that two prosecutors and a judge don’t realize it and end up sharing it in a place where fifty or sixty people have access,” he said.

Finally, he affirmed that the management of Oscar Parrilli at the head of the AFI “dynamited everything what they used and abused for eleven years; I will never know why ”. “But the people who knew how to work were thrown out. They persecuted people who worked well, and who had also been working for the three Kirchner governments, ”he concluded in reference to the team of the former director of Counterintelligence and an enemy of Cristina Kirchner, Antonio Stiuso.

