She has a Persian cat named Kipling and she is a mountaineer despite her vertigo. In fact, to overcome it, he has started practicing climbing in a climbing wall. This is Silvia Laplana, a Vocational meteorologist of Aragonese blood, smiling, determined “and stubborn”, who as a child wanted to chase tornadoes and now spreads her passion for meteorology to La 1 viewers. As part of the TVE El Tiempo team, she has just published a book entitled ‘ The climate challenge ‘. “The best vaccine against the climate crisis is human beings,” he argues. But he is concerned that we are not learning and that we are not able to see it as a challenge. Because it is a real danger.

On the cover of his book, the Earth appears like ice cream that melts … “If we don’t do something more than what we have done so far, we are going to roast,” Laplana predicts, “although there will also be episodes of extreme cold like Filomena ». It comforts him to think that we will react when we see how our most beloved landscapes change. «Or when we realize that this not only affects the health of the planet, but to our own health and that of our pocket. That they ask if not the farmers of Murcia who suffered the cold drop.

A fan of photography and in love with the Aragonese Pyrenees, where she is tortured by seeing the retreat of the glaciers, Silvia considers herself an ecologist, as far as she can … «I recently bought a flat and I would have liked energy efficiency to be the best. But within what I could afford financially, there was none with a energy efficiency fantastic. I think they have to help us with that since there is more infrastructure for electric cars, among other things.

Although she was born and raised in Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona), at 37 Silvia feels Aragonese. “It is not for any political reason,” he clarifies. It is simply that all my family is from Huesca, they have taken me a lot to Monzón and I have learned the way of being there. We have a very peculiar humor, ‘la somarda’, which makes us be ironic and sharpen everything ». For her, the Aragonese are kind, noble … «You see us coming, and that’s why sometimes they tease us. But we are also very stubborn. I certainly am. When I want something, I go upside down.

The daughter of a very mountaineering father who tried to infect her with his passion, Laplana confesses that she came to “take a dislike to the mountain.” However, over the years the hobby has been born. Despite a treacherous vertigo that has once been on the verge of blocking her on an ascent («I have learned to focus on my feet and not look to the sides»), she has managed to crown the peak of Guara, «a two thousand very sugary that has more bad milk than some mountains of three thousand “, as he explains. Going to a climbing wall is more recent and is due to his fellow meteorologist Marc Santandreu, “who wants to lead me astray, heh, heh …”.

See a tornado



Her mother always reminds her that from a very young age she insisted that she wanted to see a tornado. However studied optics thinking about a safe job exit. Upon completion, he signed up for a master’s degree in Meteorology and managed to turn his passion into a steady job. He has been on TVE for eight years. And, yes, he has finally seen a tornado. I saw one begin to form on the horizon. I would have liked to get closer, but the people who were with me stopped me.

Her applied student appearance does not deceive. “I was a very good student, although I also really liked going to party.” And his last name Laplana cost him more than a mockery. «It didn’t get to be bullying, they were the typical jokes … But you learn to survive. I have always defended myself very well. Everyone who messed with me ended up with a nickname. Already on TV, he received macho comments about his physique through the networks. And she was not silent either. «I’m from science, I’m a meteorologist, not a model», He claims. Unlike Eugenio Martín Rubio, the weatherman who played his mustache, Laplana warns that due to a weather forecast she would only play “a dinner.”

Thin by nature (“I am a small thing and on top of that, since I do a lot of sport, I fall short”), Silvia is a devotee of ‘zero kilometer’ food. She does not consider herself a good cook, «but I defend myself because I’ve been living alone since I was 17». His partner resides between Huesca and Madrid. And the meteorologist would like to have children … «Sometimes you think what world we are going to leave them. But I hope that we know how to react and keep what we have. It is the idea that we want to convey with our book ».