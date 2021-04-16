10 years ago, in Yekaterinburg, the CB Avenida de Salamanca achieved the third Euroleague for women in Spanish basketball after the two conquered by Dorna Godella in 1992 and 1993. Silvia Domínguez was already on that historic poster from 2011 (Montgat, Barcelona, ​​34 years), which linked three consecutive continental titles in the triumphant take-off of his record. A decade later, the Perfumerías captain faces the Final Four in Istanbul in search of her fourth crown, with physical problems but with intact ambition. In the semifinals, the Hungarian Sopron (20.00, Tdp) awaits this Friday. Fenerbahçe and Yekaterinburg (15.00, Tdp) are measured on the other side of the table. Before the appointment, the international base reviews her career and reflects on her day to day as the mother of a six-year-old boy. The challenge of getting to school on time and ready for the title fight.

Question. How is it going?

Answer. A little better. Dodging a very difficult season. On a physical level, there is a lot of load and many injuries. This dynamic is unforgiving. It is being a tremendous fight. Matches are accumulated, they are suspended, they are reprogrammed, the stress that this entails … You don’t fool the body.

P. Can you fool him a bit with memories like the 2011 Euroleague?

R. A little, yes. I wish that feat could be repeated. It was wonderful and all the good things came from there. In a decade, seven medals [tiene ocho en total] and three Euroleague. This is going to be my seventh Final Four and between that, all the conquests with the national team, the experience of playing three seasons in Russia… I have lived a lot in these 10 years. It is like to be proud of the way.

P. How would you explain the chemistry that was created in that avenue of 2011 to win the title breaking all the forecasts and so that the nucleus of the selection of the golden age was born there?

R. It was a team of great players and without any ego. We had pieces with a lot of experience, signings that came from Ros Casares, which was the team that dominated at the national level, and the youth that Alba Torrens, Marta Xargay, Laura Gil, Amaya Gastaminza and I contributed, who were between 20 and 24 years old. We worked hard and we really wanted to. That added to the seniority and quality of Sancho Lyttle and Erika de Souza created the perfect chemistry. We were playing the semifinal against Ros Casares and it seemed that the important thing was to enjoy and that’s it. But, in the first semi-final, Spartak Moscow beat Yekaterinburg, who were the top seed, and that changed our perspective, made us think and why not us too? We went from ‘we have already signed to have arrived here’ to ‘we have options’.

P. And how was your transition from that spontaneous and unexpected growth to the Ros Casares project in 2012, with the maximum demand for results?

R. It was a year of a lot of pressure. You had to win the Euroleague yes or yes. They had made a great team and they had been chasing the title for many years. We could not fail. It was an obligation and after losing the Copa con Avenida that year, even more so. Winning the League alone was not worth, they had won seven in 10 years. With the dimension that the project had, it was not allowed to lose. But we knew how to manage the pressure, we played well and we beat a great Rivas who stood in the final as the big surprise.

P. And, the following year, in 2013 in Yekaterinburg, he achieved the third consecutive Euroleague, the first as an emigrant.

R. I lived that with more tranquility. When you are signed by a giant like Yekaterinburg, you know that you are also going to have a lot of pressure, but that the size of the club gives you many options to win titles. Of the three seasons I was in Russia, that was the one we played the best. We won the final with ease at Fenerbahçe (82-56)… It was a different pressure. The Russian character does not make you feel that demand so much.

P. This season she is seen working and exercising the captaincy a lot

R. I’ve been doing it for a long time, but now with the networks any detail becomes more viral. A motivating letter, a message to the group… I have always liked my role as captain here in Salamanca, exercising the job helping on and off the track. This season the squad has been rejuvenated and I throw a lot of that facet. Then, in the selection, we all change our role. Maybe the only one who keeps it is Laia [Palau], who is always captain and maintains status. The rest of us adapt to everything. I try to help in the little things, always contribute, be the glue so that everyone feels comfortable.

P. When do you enjoy basketball more, in that 2011 of the first Euroleague, at 24 years old, or now? Does maturity lead you to dispense with the accessory and enjoy more or to rethink more times how much everything is worth?

R. All stages are nice if you learn to be in them the way it plays. But over the years, everything is lived differently. Before I was going to train and play hard and that’s it. I would go home and forget everything. Now I look at all the details. If a teammate has finished training badly, if another is frustrated after a match, I get involved in all that, worrying about everyone and that burdens a lot. You have to know how to control it too. Then, strictly sports, on the court, before I enjoyed being the energetic player who comes off the bench to revolutionize the game and now I enjoy putting a lot of cool head in the moments that I play.

P. Your 6-year-old son Yago awaits you to unload and disconnect. When you get home, does motherhood change everything?

R. Yes. A child forces you to relativize everything. The most important thing in the world happens to be him. With him you disconnect and share things in life that have nothing to do with basketball in my case. You do not rest the same, it changes your routines, you think that maybe you are not doing everything one hundred percent to perform on the track … it happens to athletes and anyone who is a mother with their jobs, but it is the best experience. In elite sport, you don’t see many cases for all that it implies. Athletes are not protected from motherhood. Hopefully it will change soon and there will be more who can choose the moment in which to face the challenge of being mothers, without so many conditions and pressures. Much remains to be done.

The players from Perfumerías Avenida celebrate their move to the Euroleague Final Four. fiba

P. What questions does Iago ask you, the kind that mislead you?

R. It is already normalizing that there are times that I am away, because I have matches, trips for competitions and concentrations with the national team, but when I was younger and I said over and over again why? Why am I leaving, why don’t I tell the coach that I’m not going to stay with him … uff that frustrates you a lot. This year, with the issue of covid, each change changes the whole plan of the week with him … The nice part is that he is getting older and understands more and wants to participate, watch the games. Now that I have been injured he also sees that I go, I try, I make an effort to train and take care of myself … he sees the camaraderie, the improvement. It is a very easy way to transmit all those values ​​of the sport to him. And then he shares it at school and develops it in extracurricular activities.

P. Do you boast of having an elite athlete mother at school?

R. (Laughs) The other parents tell me ‘Silvia, we can’t compete with you.’ But you have to be careful with that too. It is necessary to measure that it does not take things as a demand to be imitated, that not everything is winning and that not everything is won. Life is not so. At home when we play I win and I also lose, I emphasize the value of learning from losses so that an unreal image is made that I play basketball and win medals and cups. I also lose them and this is not easy.

P. He said recently that he sees children as superheroes.

R. They have the ability to change you in an instant on a bad day, to make you smile, to relativize and give real importance to things. They are superheroes because of that power and mothers and fathers are because of living that process and managing stress, how hard it is to try to get to everything, control everything for the good of your child … we are not aware of it. Sometimes I come to training and my colleagues look at me and think ‘uff What a face ‘,’ he will have had forty thousand things with his son, with everything ‘. That of ‘I leave training, I go running, what time is it, I have to get to pick him up from school and then take him to another place’… Meanwhile, my colleagues have a coffee, and so calmly. The day you stop and breathe, you value everything we parents do. You have to let yourself be helped and not be demanding that you always get to everything.

P. And, in the middle of that rhythm, a journalist arrives and asks him if he has thought about the challenge of the summer with the national team, with the European and the Games almost consecutively.

R. (Laughs) As it is. I am aware of the calendar, of the challenges, we spoke with the coach, Lucas Mondelo, at some point, but I live from day to day. More with the year we have been. Between the injuries and the ‘let’s see when all this ends’, I’m just thinking of having some day to be able to stop when the season ends with the team. To really recharge batteries, because if not it is impossible to face such a summer. The desire and ambition have never lacked us and they will not be lacking now, especially with a Eurobasket in Spain and some Games. There will be a generational change, young players will enter and we will have to see how they face their role. It is time to put the puzzle back together, but let us not stop taking into account. We have to respond again with the impulse of the new generations.

P. What stories do you read to Iago before going to sleep and what advice do you give him?

R. There is no concrete story. We talked more about how the day went, what happened at school, how he feels. We all need sometimes to be asked how are you? Or how was the day? The great advice is that you take care of others, your friends, that you behave well with people. In the end, what remains in life is the people. You can be a basketball player or an architect, you can be whatever you want, but the most important thing is to be the best person you can be. That is what will make you happy and well surrounded.

P. And Silvia Domínguez, what does she want to be when she grows up?

R. At the moment I know that I want to be a basketball player and continue to bring happiness to Salamanca, as in that 2011. To continue achieving success. I don’t know what will come next, although I have to start thinking seriously, more and more.

