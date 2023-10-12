Silvia Bongiovanni was only 35 years old, a shop assistant and mother of two small children who is no longer here today. Due to a heart attack that gave her no escape, she lost her life

He was called Silvia Bongiovanni was 35 years oldera mother of two children small and worked as a shop assistant. The daughter of the writer Claudia Vignolo lost her life at a young age in cause of a heart attack which, unfortunately, did not give her a chance. Her death occurred in her home where she lived with her husband and her children. Unfortunately, the rescuers could do nothing to save her life.

There community of San Michele Mondovì, in the province of Cuneo, in Piedmont, is dismayed by what happened. On the evening of Tuesday 10 October, in the house where she lived with her family, the 35-year-old woman lost her life to a heart attack that left her with no escape.

The woman, originally from Villanova Mondovì, daughter of the famous writer Claudia Vignolo, felt ill at home and the rescuers, who arrived immediately, could do nothing to save her life. She leaves behind her husband Marco Battaglieri and two sons, Umberto and Ettore: one is still in kindergarten, while the other had recently started primary school.

The woman worked as a shop assistant supermarket in Ceva and she was well known in the village. Her parents, the Villanova writer Claudia Vignolo and her father Beppe, together with her sister Valentina, are also dismayed.

The woman was also class representative at the nursery attended by her youngest child. When the news of her sudden and inexplicable death spread throughout the city, the entire community rallied around her family in this moment of profound mourning.

Goodbye to Silvia Bongiovanni, the words of the mayor of San Michele Mondovì: the community joins the 35-year-old’s family

Daniele Aimone, mayor of the city of San Michele Mondovì, offers words of condolence, speaking on behalf of the entire community, still in disbelief in the face of this sudden death.

