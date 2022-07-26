The case of the death of a young woman in Campania is investigated. Silvia died at 25 in Naples. His body was found lifeless in his home. The prosecutor has already decided to open an investigation to understand the causes of Silvia Sabato’s death, while family and friends live this moment of deep pain.

Silvia was a young archeology student. She comes from the San Cataldo district of Municipality of Bella, in the province of Potenza, in Basilicata, he had lived for some time in the Neapolitan capital where he studied at the university. The mayor Leonardo Sabato gave the news of his death with a post on social media.

The discovery of the body is not recent, but dates back to last July 20. Silvia Sabato was in her house, on the ground, lifeless. She had no apparent signs of violence on her body. Perhaps it was an illness that caused the young girl’s death.

The prosecutor has already opened an investigation to shed some light on the case of the 25-year-old’s death. Only the autopsy, already ordered by a coroner, will be able to shed light on the case and explain what happened in that house, when Silvia lost her life.

Silvia died at 25 in Naples, the comment of the mayor of her hometown

The mayor of his city expressed the condolences of the whole community for the tragic and shocking news.