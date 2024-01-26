The Governing Council of the Spanish Commission for the Fight Against Doping in Sports (CELAD) has approved in its meeting this Friday the dismissal of José Luis Terreros as general director of the organization and the appointment of Silvia Calzón as the new head. Silvia Calzón (Seville, 1975) is a doctor specializing in Preventive Medicine and Public Health. She was Secretary of State for Health between August 2020 and November 2023, a period in which she managed the vaccination campaign during the pandemic.

She was appointed at the proposal of the president of the Governing Council of CELAD, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, who has valued her academic training, her professional career and the management capacity demonstrated as a senior position. Doctor from the University of Granada, within the Official Doctoral Program in Economics and Business Sciences, she completed her academic training with a Master in Public Health and Health Management (University of Granada-Andalusian School of Public Health), a Master in Economics from the Health and Medicine (Pompeu Fabra University) and a Specialization Diploma in Gender and Health (University of Granada-Andalusian School of Public Health).

The new director of CELAD has developed her research work mainly linked to the study of social inequalities in health, participating in different research projects. She is a Primary Care Epidemiologist, with a permanent statutory staff position in the Seville Health District (Andalusian Health Service). In the field of health management, she has held the position of Manager of the Health Management Areas South of Córdoba and South of Seville of the Andalusian Health Service.

