There are hardly any Russians in Paris, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t doping pariahs: There are Chinese and there are Kenyans, dangerous athletes. There is doping. The Chinese, because every day that passes, there is a growing number of reports documenting the alleged preferential treatment received by 23 of their Olympic swimmers, all of them positive for trimetazidine (the same substance that killed the young skater Kamila Valieva at the Beijing 22 Games), and none of them sanctioned, since, despite worldwide skepticism, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accepted their excuses of food contamination. The Kenyans, because there is hardly a day when the AIU (Athletics Integrity Unit) doesn’t announce the sanction of a Kenyan marathon or long-distance runner. On its list of suspended athletes there are currently 97 Kenyan athletes, the most numerous. This will not prevent the world from holding its breath on Saturday 10 August, hoping that the duel between the legendary Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele will be resolved in favour of the Kenyan Princess of Asturias Award winner, who will win her third consecutive Olympic gold.

And this does not prevent us from forgetting that Spain has historically had a problem with doping, periodically revived with the brilliant reappearance of Eufemiano Fuentes, and that its state anti-doping agency (CELAD) recently experienced a traumatic change in its management after the complaint of alleged irregularities that the Public Prosecutor’s Office must confirm.

“This is a special year, that cannot be denied, and in which, in addition, a special effort must be made around the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” says Silvia Calzón, director of CELAD since February. “More than 400 athletes have been monitored, a figure higher than the 382 classified, and for the first time the number of women monitored has been greater than that of men.”

The monthly average of controls conducted by CELAD is 274, a figure that has almost doubled in June, 30 days in which 532 were carried out. “The objective has been to guarantee the existence of controls and the greatest possible number of them in each and every one of the athletes who attend the games,” adds Calzón. “The number of controls carried out in July is not yet finalized, as there are controls in progress, and above all, planned for the Paralympic Games. And almost 100% (99.39%) of the controls carried out so far this month are being carried out in the non-competition modality.”

Calzón, a 49-year-old Seville native from Utrera, a medical epidemiologist and economist, talks about how, for example, it made more sense to carry out tests on second-level athletes than on champions, because any of the top athletes at any time can emerge with an incredible performance or a stratospheric record and have barely passed any tests before. “But they have to be done on everyone,” she says. “On those who are standing out and those who may get there. There is also overwhelming evidence of which situations may be more at risk, where athletes are more vulnerable. Also when they are at the end of their sporting career… You have to put a lot of intelligence into planning the tests.”

The fight against doping has reached the heights of high politics and descended into the sewers of the underworld. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has awarded the 2034 Winter Games to Salt Lake City, but has reserved the right to revoke the award if the United States makes “efforts to undermine the authority of WADA.” The IOC is responding to investigations launched by various American organizations to sanction WADA and stop funding it for, they accuse, “covering up doping by Chinese swimmers.” In Kenya, the proliferation of private training camps run by European managers who promise the best young marathon or long-distance runners the end of poverty if they pass their filters, make doping almost a necessary weapon. The controls are fruitful.

In countries where sport is just another capital-driven industry, such as Western Europe or the United States, controls have proven to be practically useless. In Spain, too. Statistics show that laboratories only find banned substances in 1% of the samples analysed, while various surveys repeated year after year reveal that up to 10% of athletes are doping.

Police investigations contribute, perhaps more than any other action, to closing the gap. The police and the Civil Guard periodically report to CELAD, providing information and evidence of doping activities by athletes, doctors and trainers, which the agency must convert into disciplinary files. An investigation by the UCO of the Civil Guard ended with a four-year sanction for Superman López despite the fact that the Colombian never tested positive in a control. “We have a relationship of continuous contact, collaboration and maximum respect with the National Police and the UCO. Everyone knows that they now have open investigation processes that can be very important. It is essential to get them to work well, although sometimes we feel like telling people about it,” says Calzón. “And their actions can end up cutting off an entire distribution chain and this is something extremely important from the point of view of the fight against doping but also from the point of view of crimes against public health. We are not talking about detecting that a particular athlete takes a prohibited substance, we are talking about cutting a distribution chain to several or multiple athletes.”

The new Royal Decree for the development of the anti-doping law, in the public information phase, proposes a series of measures to correct the defects in the functioning of the agency. It will contain new approval rules for control agents, a new wording of the blood passport regulations to prevent the courts from annulling sanctions and a tightening of the requirements to obtain a retroactive therapeutic authorisation, one of the current loopholes widely used by athletes. “I would define the intention of the Royal Decree with the word clarify. That is, what is really important? And we have put a lot of emphasis on authorisations for therapeutic use. There must be a specific article for retroactive authorisations, those prescriptions that are given a posteriori with a backdated date to justify the use of a prohibited substance. They will continue to exist, but we want to clarify very well what are the exceptional situations in which they can be requested. We have a draft in the public hearing right now in which we have wanted to differentiate amateur athletes from national and international athletes, so that a retroactive authorisation can be more flexible in the case of an amateur who is not in a control group, but it is something really exceptional in the case of an international athlete from a national athlete or an athlete who has been decided to be included in a control group because he is emerging or is beginning to emerge. With them we will be tougher and less flexible. In addition, the composition and renewal of the therapeutic use commissions will be reformed, to avoid conflicts of interest.”

But the weapon that Calzón has the most faith in is education – he will focus his efforts above all on instilling values ​​in minors – and communication. “We have sent more than 1,000 emails, including Olympic athletes, reminding them of everything, what the therapeutic use authorizations are, what the possible infractions are,” he explains. “We cannot allow there to be stealers of the dreams of others who have worked hard, who deserved it. Once they take that away from you, the podium, the anthem, no one is going to give it back to you even if they give you a medal in an office.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive the Daily newsletter of the Paris Olympic Games.