Silvia Bronchalo, mother of Daniel Sancho, has spoken for the first time before the media. After the second consecutive visit to her son in the Thai prison of Kho Samui, where he has remained for 45 minutes, the exactriz has approached the journalists who were waiting at the prison gate to thank “the interest, respect and empathy” that they are showing

Bronchano, sheltered behind huge sunglasses, has been more serene than in the first meeting with her son, on Thursday, when she arrived in a taxi with a disconcerted expression without even looking at the press. The woman has wanted to make public her gratitude to the media present in Thailand and she has taken the opportunity to ensure that her firstborn, after 10 days in prison, “is much better, well – she clarifies -, within what fits. He is calm and they are treating him very well. The situation will be resolved.”

The exactriz, now a wealth manager, has stated that, in the reunion with her son yesterday, both were moved. “Yes, of course,” she snapped briefly when asked by journalists, to whom she assured that the situation for her “has been very difficult. Nobody expects something like this, nobody is prepared to receive news like this, nobody prepares us for this … », Bronchalo explained about the arrest of his offspring for the premeditated murder and dismemberment of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta. A crime that he has confessed to and for which he could be sentenced to death.

The woman, as reported in ‘El programa del verano’, by Telecinco, has entered 500 bat this Friday, which is about 13 euros, the maximum allowed daily so that her son has extra food, since, for example, the dinner is only delivered to inmates whose families pay. The same goes for other items, such as a mattress.

After the brief statements, Bronchano has left the place clarifying that she is not a media person. “I have no interest in going on television,” she has insisted. Quite the opposite, she could happen with Daniel Sancho. As revealed by Vicente Cacho, business manager of the Spanish embassy in Thailand, who spent about 15 minutes with the arrested man this Friday, Sancho asked about the media coverage he is receiving of his case in Spain. Even Cacho has specified that the detainee would be considering making a statement to the press.

Two weeks ago, when he was arrested, Sancho already asked a Telecinco reporter to please give media coverage to his case. A case that, as confirmed by the representative of the Spanish embassy, ​​has not yet been closed. In this regard, he has also commented that Sancho is aware that the death penalty can be requested and, attributing it to the “emotional roller coaster” that he suffers, affirms that he “has not cried” at any time. “He has remained strong,” he added, in addition to clarifying that Sancho continues in the nursing module, with four or five prisoners, “because he has a herniated disc.”

Cacho, who is helping with Daniel Sancho’s procedures, has specified that Silvia Bronchano did not know that her son “was coming on vacation with Edwin Arrieta.” What is not known is whether she knew of the existence of the Colombian surgeon.

Bronchano is the only person from Sancho’s environment who has traveled to the Asian country, despite the fact that he can receive daily visits from his lawyers and family, since he has finished the ten days of isolation established by the health protocol applied to the new prisoners. At the moment it is unknown if the young man’s father, actor Rodolfo Sancho, will visit his son soon, since he is on the list of ten people who can visit Daniel Sancho in prison, according to the list requested by the authorities. to the detainee himself.