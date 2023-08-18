Silvia Bronchalo, the mother of Daniel Sancho, accused of the murder and dismemberment of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta, assured this Friday upon leaving the Thai prison where her son is that “no one is prepared to receive such news.” Bronchalo spoke to the press after she left the Koh Samui prison, where her son has been in pretrial detention since the 7th.

“Daniel is much better, he is calm, they are treating him very well, and well, just hope that everything is resolved very calmly,” added Bronchalo, who visited his son this Friday for the second consecutive day. Likewise, he has appreciated “the interest, respect and empathy”, and has reiterated that he has “no interest in appearing on television.” “You know it and, well, I thank you,” he added. Dressed in dark clothes and wearing sunglasses, Bronchalo arrived at the jail this Friday in a similar way to the day before, by taxi and accompanied by staff from the Spanish Embassy in Thailand.

Sancho finished the 10-day isolation period stipulated by the covid-19 protocol on Thursday, and since then he has been able to receive a daily visit of about 15 minutes. The family of the young man, son and grandson of the Spanish actors Rodolfo Sancho and Sancho Gracia, respectively, assured in a statement last week that they are “very sorry for Edwin’s death”, and reiterated their intention not to make any more statements “to respect the such a painful moment that both families are living ”.

Thai police accuse Sancho, 29, who confessed to the crime, of the “premeditated murder” of Arrieta, 44, whom he claims he stabbed in the chest during a fight, although the victim’s autopsy is yet to be known. . Sancho and Arrieta, who met last year through Instagram, had met in Koh Phangan, an island near Koh Samui, on the 2nd, the date on which the murder and dismemberment of the surgeon took place, whose remains have been found in various locations on the island, including the sea.

Thai police receive first autopsy results

Thai authorities have received the first results of Arrieta’s autopsy, but are still unable to reveal the results. “We have received some autopsy results, which we are examining and we cannot reveal yet,” said Suteep Chadakarn, a police officer involved in the investigation of the case, from the Koh Phangan police station, the island in southern Thailand where the crime took place. .

The agent has reported that they are still looking for parts of Arrieta’s body, and that 8 of the 17 in which he was initially dismembered have been found, although initially the Police had spoken of 15 parts. “We look for them especially on the beach,” explained Suteep Chadakarn. The fact that the Police do not have all the parts of the victim’s body could be hindering the conclusive results of the autopsy, according to legal sources.

The police officer has also added that it is still necessary to “interrogate more witnesses before concluding the case, which is expected to happen this month.” The completion of the police investigation has generated confusion since on Tuesday the number two of the Thai Police, the media Surachate Hakparn, offered a press conference at the Koh Phangan police station, in which he assured that there is already enough evidence to accuse Sancho of the “premeditated murder” of Arrieta and has concluded the investigation.