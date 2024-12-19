Thus, this Thursday, December 19, ‘The Revolt‘He closed his first stage on the public network promising more strong emotions. “What a great program today to close the year,” suggested X’s profile of the format.

We didn’t have to wait long to find out why. The night started with a girl from the audience asking her girlfriend to marry him. It was just one of the surprises that the show had in store. ‘The Revolt‘.

“It all started with him,” Broncano announced when receiving the first guest. “Years later, when no one expected it, as a Christmas gift,” the format was reunited with Gerard Piqué. The former footballer’s was not the only visit. The finishing touch to it Amaia giving away her wonderful voice.









Silvia Alonso’s fleeting visit in ‘La Revuelta’

But in between there was another unexpected visit: that of Silvia Alonso, Broncano’s partner. A presence that logically caused a stir among the public. “People like salsa, but with a marriage here for today it’s fine,” the comedian tried to put things in order. The woman from Salamanca, for her part, laughingly asked that they not take time away from her speech, since there was still one last guest to attend.

«As you know, an attempt was made to record a Christmas special with Rafael. There was a problem, it couldn’t be done. It turns out that the guest who was next was me. Therefore, I went home and I couldn’t promote what I was going to promote. But nothing happens, because Rafael “It’s fine and we are very happy,” the interpreter began, wishing the artist the best.

“But we don’t have a poster or a trailer for the film…”, the presenter intervened. In confidence, the guest asked her to shut up and sit down, taking control of the interview. “Don’t treat me like a doll,” Broncano complained humorously.

«Let’s see, I was doing something else in the press, I ran away because it was the last program, otherwise I couldn’t come back. Nothing happens because we do everything very quickly and that’s it,” the actress insisted, taking the place of the interviewer. “Have I snuck into ‘The Revolt’ to present ‘No instructions’», he explained, asking for the trailer for the comedy in which he stars alongside Paco Leon and which premieres on December 25.

«Are you the director of the program now? But what is this? “Don’t pay attention to him!” her boy poked her. «The movie is beautiful. She’s funny and she’s pretty. For once, I have seen it,” he continued.

Quickly and before leaving, the actress gave him the classic guest gift and briefly answered the ‘classic questions’. «This month I have fucked little, and more than 100».