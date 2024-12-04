There are many famous people who have said that they have met another well-known person and They have fallen from the pedestal on which they had them. Silvia April He is among that group of people, and he said so on Tuesday night at the Late Xou of Marc Giro.

“It happened to me with Ellen DeGeneres“, confessed the comedian. “I had idealized her, but she ended up falling alone“he added. This happened when Silvia made the same program format as the American.

According to Abril, he did good friends with a producer of the program. “The Americans always send someone to watch, and I established a nice relationship with him,” he said. So much so that when she traveled to Los Angeles, he invited her to meet Ellen.

“She was coming out of the bathroom and they introduced her to me, I went to greet her and she raised her hands. and said: ‘I’m sorry, I just washed my hands and I can’t touch you“she recalled, surprised, despite having lived it.

Silvia was perplexed then. “It was before the pandemic, but she already knew things!” the guest joked. “He made me the manil cobra!“, he finished the anecdote with his occurrence.