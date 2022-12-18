It’s been a hell of a day in Madrid, traffic is hell itself and those summoned to the appointment —almost agreed here I catch you, here I record you— we arrived extremely stressed. All except the interviewee, who appears fresh as a rose despite having slept little. She greets the hotel receptionists, whom she knows from other times, and she makes herself available with an enviable manner between serene and colleague. He is dressed in rigorous black, with one of those ultralight down jackets, a long fine-knit dress and also black horn-rimmed glasses. All very Catalan, according to the clothing clichés that Madrid residents associate with them, and vice versa. The only thing that breaks the monochrome is a red and yellow fan with which she uninterruptedly ventilates herself. We both, I’m afraid, know where those hot flashes come from.

It usually always goes from colorinchis tone rises Did she want to appear more serious in the photo?

Upside down. I’ve been shooting a movie away from home for seven days and I’ve run out of clothes. Yesterday I had a coffee in the last orange sweater, and today I only had black things, it already annoys me. For me, flashy clothes and weird glasses are my way of being in the world. I need color, I like people with light and good energy.

Then this gray, cold and rainy day will give you a downer.

Well, before it would have hit me, but now, with the movement of climate change, I think: “It’s great that it rains.”

Are you so conscientious?

Super conscientious. As I get older, I need nature more, it helps me to unload, it’s my grounding.

I see her and I hear her super zen.

What’s up, in the worst of the pandemic, locked up at home, one of the things I set out to do is get off the hamster wheel in which I had the feeling of being, but I’m stuck again.

What happened to you in the pandemic?

What peté. I didn’t give myself life, I didn’t stop working, still locked up. One day I saw myself disguised as Mary Poppins, about to appear in Andreu’s program [Buenafuente, su pareja, director de Late Motiv]which we used to do upstairs at home, with my daughter Joana screaming for food and the class on-line from school halfway I started crying and couldn’t stop. I I went down of the program, but it is very difficult for me to say no to any proposal. It would take two lifetimes to try everything I’d like.

In the great soiree, the actress Toni Acosta and you celebrate your 50th birthday together and talk about menopause and other female middle-age tidbits. Does that fan have anything to do with the matter?

Clear. I have hot flashes, I do not hide. Menopause sucks, yes, but what about? It is a stage in a woman’s life. Uncles also have their little things.

Acosta and you met three years ago and have been extremely close ever since. They enjoy and work together. Was yours a crush?

Completely. I have a very beastly connection with her. Suddenly, someone appears in your life and you do matches. It has happened to me other times, but I thought that, at a certain age, it no longer happened. I love Toni, I mean it completely. I would marry her, she could be my partner, I could fall in love with her.

Are you more open with the years?

It is that, at this age, we are back from many things. My mother, separated from her 20 years ago, keeps telling us to leave her as a couple, with how well she is alone. You don’t need men to be happy. And we must also say something that even we say little: at the time of menopause, libido falls. We are victims of hormones, what is our fault? But you can live and be happy without so much sex, and that allows you to open other doors and discover other places where she is wonderful.

And how are wrinkles carried?

Everyone is free to take aging, and to do with their body and face, what they want. For now, I’m all for the wrinkle. Of course my body has changed, of course I have wrinkles, of course it annoys me, but it’s going to be cheaper for me to accept myself than to invest in Botox and surgery and not recognize myself. I’m sorry to see colleagues. I understand and respect, but for now I refuse. I want to be like Geraldine Chaplin. If we don’t let ourselves grow old, who will play old?

He dropped out of Law in fourth grade to study theater. He go swerve.

I was a girl from the village then, I had not left Mataró. I was passionate about the theater, but no one around me had dedicated themselves to this or taken me as a child. I didn’t know you could live on this. So I ended up in Law for following the herd. At the university I ran into a professor, Chiqui, who told me about the Theater Institute. I went to the tests secretly from my family, they took me, and I left the race. I never doubted, although a teacher hurt me.

Cast?

He gave me a bullshit. I was a teenager, I don’t like the word fat, but I always needed more size than my peers. That teacher caught my eye and told me that if she didn’t lose weight, she couldn’t be an actress. That tore me apart inside. I bought it and developed an eating disorder. Now I know it was bulimia. He secretly mugged me. It wasn’t too serious, because I sought help by myself in a therapy group of an Argentine friend, and I resolved it. But I lived punishing myself with food.

That was 30 years ago, have we improved or worsened in that demand?

I want to believe that we have improved a little, but not enough. Social networks show us that there is a long way to go. Non-normative bodies are beginning to be seen in actresses and models, but they are steps, I’m not going to say insignificant, but not enough.

He defends humor without limits, but what doesn’t make him damn funny?

Well look, politics. What’s going on with her isn’t even funny. I always think, don’t watch the news, don’t read. I use comedy to survive, but there are times when you can’t even overcome things that happen with humor. Like the campaign of personal insults against Irene Montero. She incensed me so much that I had to disconnect so as not to jump on the networks.

Isn’t that self-censorship?

A little, yes. But it’s to avoid the noise, the avalanche, to avoid browns. We are anesthetized in that sense. I campaign a lot at home, with my family, with my nephews, but I don’t use the strength that I can have with my followers, I don’t even know how many I have, to raise my voice and say I’m against this. In that sense I am a coward.

Did he look like this at 51? Because he turned 50 a long time ago, are we already taking years off?

Hahaha. Yes, but I celebrated the 50th alone, in a pandemic, and this is a party for the series. I have never taken off even a month. I have never projected anything. I have always lived up to date. Sometimes I think that I have never taken the reins of my career because I have not needed it, I have always been in the right place with the right people. I have been very lucky and I am very grateful to life because I have not had to look for the way, but have found it. I have never had a plan.

And if not, he always has plan B of finishing Law and setting up an office.

Take away, take away, what a roll.

‘THE GREAT SARAO’ It is the series in which Silvia Abril (Mataró, 51 years old) celebrates, together with her friend and colleague, the actress Toni Acosta, her half century of life. Abril, who was part of the mythical theater group Els Comediants, dropped out of Law to dedicate herself to acting, where she has stood out for her accused comic vision. After participating in television hits such as Homo Zapping or Your face sounds familiar to me, Abril, partner of Andreu Buenafuente, with whom he presented the Goya gala in 2020, has also participated as an actress in the film saga Father there is only one. In the great soireerecently released, addresses the contradictions of middle age and laughs at everything and everyone, starting with herself.

