Last night the 28th edition of the Malaga Festival. He Cervantes Theater The capital was in charge of deploying the most anticipated red carpet at the opening gala of the film sample, which will be prologue until March 23. ‘The debt’, of Daniel Guzmánshe was in charge of giving the starting gun to the productions that will be presented at the festival, such as showcase to all the premieres that await us in the coming months. A very special occasion that did not want to miss some of the most relevant actresses of the national landscape.

Showing, once again, of their naturalness in front of the flashes, Silvia April The red carpet of the festival was filled with freshness and elegance. Kilian Paris. A triumphal entry with which it was crowned as one of the best dressed in the gala. He did it wrapped in a blue Navy dress Teresa Helbigan asymmetric design, decorated with draped throughout the body, which combined with jewels of Carrera & Carrera and that he finished off with makeup Shiseido. We talk to her about the preparation process to shine on a red carpet like this.

How was Silvia April for a red carpet?

The diet and food restrictions to fit well in a dress, are some of the sacrifices that many celebrities face before stepping on a red carpet. The vegetable is the best ally of Silvia April on these occasions. “A week earlier, I try to be a bit careful with food to be able to fit in the dresses … Basically I food based on celery. Besides, I try to do a lot of squat and Exercise, to reinforce my quadriceps and get on the heels, to which I only climb on these occasions, I am not so painful or so harmful to me, “replies the actress in humor.

Silvia April at the Malaga Film Festival Courtesy of Kilian Paris

After more than 20 years of experience, the artist has faced many red carpets, although he does not forget how she felt when stepping on the first. “The first time I made a red carpet I ended with a lot of tension contractures with which I lived it. I learned that this is part of our work, and I To my work, I face humor“, explains. From the second red carpet, he tells us, he went to enjoy.”I went to believe the best, the most beautiful and play. To serve the media with joy and the public, which sometimes spends hours waiting for us, even with more joy, “says Silvia Abril.

His basics to wear perfect skin

When preparing for a red carpet, however, the actress’s skin care process remains one of the keys to look good. When we ask him about his basic skincare and makeup, she is clear: “You can’t miss a good exfoliating treatment And a good one in -depth cleaninga good one hydration and some Collagen treatment To repulpate my skin, “says Silvia April.

Silvia April at the Malaga Film Festival Courtesy of Kilian Paris

In the make up, he tells us, “there is usually before good skin preparation With a good one moisturizinga good one serum and A not very heavy base (since, the more adult the skin is, the less it supports the excess of make up), “he says. It also makes it clear that he likes to illuminate his gaze:”I love to raise eyes and not mark my mouth too much“, He reveals. He confesses that he is also careful when choosing the perfume and that, now, she is in love with” Good Girl Gone Bad “by Kilian Paris.

The choice of its ‘look’ for the Malaga Festival

We all have a comfort of comfort with which we feel more comfortable when facing certain special occasions. Silvia April tells us that, although she does not have a favorite ‘look’, the dress or suit she has always has to represent her. “It has to be something that really connects with me, that creates it to me and that I see me capable of defending. That is very important to step safely, “he explains. He also affects the hair that the hair always has to go naturally:”Always a little disheveled hairI carry it short, you know … disheveled it is so easy. “

Silvia April at the Malaga Film Festival Courtesy of Kilian Paris

Finally, the actress tells us why her dress for this opening ceremony of the festival. “For me, the dress we have chosen between my team and me Talk about the place where I come Today to the Festival. I do not come nominated or I will present, therefore I prefer to opt for something elegant and discreet, that makes me shine on the carpet, but discreet, “he clarifies. He ends telling us that he chose Teresa Helbig because it is from his land, he admires and resorts to her whenever he can.” In addition, this week they have given her the ‘Ciutat de Barcelona’ award and I wanted to make this little homage. “





