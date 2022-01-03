Omicron variant and milder symptoms, “the development and eventual epidemiological dominance of a more transmissible but less ‘bad’ viral variant is a classic form of adaptation between virus and host that real virologists had long predicted (and for this reason they had been mocked by parasol virologists, but God forgives them because they don’t know what they write) “. So on Facebook the virologist Guido Silvestri, a professor at Emory University in Atlanta.

“The scenario that emerges, more and more evident every day, is that the Omicron variant causes a clinically milder infection as the virus is less able to affect the host’s lung (for example, hamster and mouse in experimental studies, homo sapiens in clinical studies) “Silvestri underlines in a post, linking a” very important study “, conducted by” an All-Stars team. Solid and very extensive data, which fully confirm the experimental studies of Hong-Kong and Belgium ( and clinical data from South Africa, UK and various other countries) “on the lower lung severity of Omicron.

Silvestri specifies, however, that “this study does not definitively answer the one hundred million question, that is, whether at the population level the reduced severity of Covid will be sufficient to offset the negative effect of its greater transmissibility”.