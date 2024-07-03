High tension weekend

After Barcelona and Spielberg, the third and final of the consecutive European events will conclude this weekend at Silverstone with the British Grand Prixone of the most anticipated events of the season and above all the home race for most teams. A race in which Norris and Verstappen will be seen on track again after the contact and tensions that arose in Austria, but also two other drivers, teammates, who in turn will be the protagonists of another close duel: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

Uphill race

The latter, quite ironic towards his compatriot after the overtaking he completed, will have as his main objective to finish among the top ten again, which would reassure him of the fifth arrival in the points zone after a disastrous start to the world championship for him and the team. A goal that will not be easy to achieve, however, for several reasons: “Silverstone is one of the best circuits on the calendar for a driver in terms of pure driving sensations,” commented the Frenchman. – it’s fast, a place where the car is on the limit in some corners and that’s a lot of fun to drive. The races are usually exciting because there are a lot of places where you can overtake. I’ll start my weekend in Free Practice 2, when I’ll pass the baton to Jack Doohan for the first sessionWe are changing elements of the power unit on my car, which will result in a Grand Prix Penaltyso this is a logical solution to ensure Jack completes his mandatory rookie outings. However, I am looking forward to seeing the results of Free Practice 1 before we start and hopefully I can get a good result this weekend even with the penalty.”

Beware of the unknown bad weather

The 12th place in Austria ended the possibility of a triple consecutive top-10 finish for Ocon, who is also eager to redeem himself while waiting for developments on his future in F1, which is still uncertain: “The British Grand Prix is ​​one of the best weekends of the year for a Formula 1 driver. – he reiterated, like many other pilots – the atmosphere is electric and the fans are so knowledgeable and passionate, plus the circuit is great fun to drive! It’s a classic circuit with fast and flowing curveswhich really test the limits of the cars and drivers. It is also a home race for the team, so it is a circuit where you always want to do well and give the people at Enstone something to be happy about. The track characteristics are more similar to those seen in Spain than Austria. Also Weather plays a big role at Silverstoneso let’s see what the British summer has in store for us this time!”

Not just Doohan

The appointment is therefore with the first Free Practice session, scheduled for Friday at 09:40 and with the presence on the track of the Australian Jack Doohan, son of the five-time MotoGP world champion Mick and third rider of the team from 2023. Among the rookies there will also be Oliver Bearmanat the wheel of the HaasAnd Frank Colapinto with the Williams.