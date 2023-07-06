Silverstone, in addition to F1 there is a film

Not only Formula 1 and preparatory categories: this year Silverstone offers something more. On the English circuit there is an 11th team, called “Apex“, which will appear in the eyes of the public only in cinemas: this is the protagonist team of the film of the same name which will be released in cinemas between late 2024 and early 2025, starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris and under the direction of Joseph Kosinski. Filming has already begun and this cohabitation between F1 and cinema is arousing a lot of curiosity from the public.

The garage next to the Ferrari

Pitt in the film will drive an APXGP, a Formula 2 designed by Mercedes for filming, which takes place together with the other 20 B-Roll single-seaters and with 6K micro-camera technology inside the cockpit. The car will run right on the Silverstone circuit: to meet every need, the production team has a garage available inside the pit lane. This garage is located exactly between the Ferrari garage and the Mercedes garage.

There's a new box in the pit lane, where filming for the Brad Pitt movie will take place

The pit lane at Silverstone

In the official documents that the FIA ​​presents on Thursdays as usual, there is the classic layout of the paddock, suitably modified with the addition of the box.

Hamilton stars behind the scenes

As co-producer of the film there is also Lewis Hamilton: “We have a really great and diverse cast – these are his words in Miami – Joe’s goal is to make us as integral a part of the sport as possible. For me it’s about making sure it’s authentic and all the fans see the authenticity and say ‘this is believable’ and see racing from a different perspective than what you might see on TV. Right now I’m spending a lot of time helping Joe and the team fine-tune the script, it’s an amazing process and I’m really enjoying it”.