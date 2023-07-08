Max Verstappen he wants to let the world know that he too belongs to mankind. Like when he explains that he hurt his finger, or rather his whole hand, or when he knocks the wing against the pit wall in a comical exit maneuver and then justifies himself by saying that Red Bull, at eight kilometers per hour , “had understeer”. Small gestures, innocent awkwardness that inspire sympathy and make us think that he too is one of us, after all. Very deep down, though.

The world upside down

So it happens that at Silverstone, on an afternoon with schizophrenic weather, the world turns upside down. Apart from Perez who also stays out of Q2 – but this is nothing new now – there are outsiders from Williams and McLaren, who at the beginning of the year seemed seasoned holders (indeed: Subscribe, but this is really terrible) at the rear of the standings and now they are playing against the best. Up to a certain point, the conditions of the asphalt have something to do with it: it gets wet, dries up and gets wet again, forcing everyone, however, to take risks with dry tires with a softer compound. Perhaps a hand to Red Bull’s unrealistic opponents is also given by the DRS which for the first two qualifying sessions remains sealed by the race direction (and everyone knows what happens when a Red Bull opens the mobile wing, they just don’t know why ). But in the very last minutes of the ‘decisive run’ the conditions are stable and Lando Norris, social idol of the McLaren rebirth with over six million followers, glimpses for a moment the glory of starting in front of everyone in his home Grand Prix. Behind him, Verstappen is completing his lap, but his second sector is marked in yellow, a sign that he is not even improving compared to himself. There are just over twenty seconds and four corners to turn the situation around, or to settle for once. And he is not satisfied: pole number 27 in his career, with more than two tenths of a second ahead of Norris.

Mansell’s spheres

Who knows why, it comes to mind Nigel Mansell when he told of a pole signed right at Silverstone. “Riccardo Patrese, my teammate, comes up to me and suddenly kneels in front of me and takes my p *** e in hand. I do: are you crazy? And he: sorry, I just wanted to hear how much they weigh”. This pole also weighs on the morale of his opponents, even if in the orange garage of the McLaren Zak Brown waves his arms with King Kong-like gestures to pat his men on the back (Piastri is third). It weighs because everyone in the paddock is realizing that not only is Max the strongest, but he can do whatever he wants. With a much higher limit than it usually shows. Already after the last free practice on Saturday, a Ferrari driver had let off steam in the paddock: “Leclerc is the fastest, but did you see when the track got wet? Max gave everyone a life”. A perfect symbiosis with a single-seater that seems fast with Perez – at times – but with his partner it’s a spaceship.

Senna’s gift

Another memory picked at random: in Spain, in ’94, Damon Hill wins. Behind him is Michael Schumacher, who however raced with the gearbox stuck in fifth gear. Pierluigi Martini, pilot of the Italian squadron at the time, is skeptical: “Don’t tell us, if you can do this with just one gear then we’re all going home”. But his words reveal the fear that everything is true (and it was: I was in the Benetton pits) and that Martians exist in F1, or rather the Martian. But do extraterrestrials give gifts? I think of when Ayrton Senna let Berger win in Japan in ’91, to ‘reward’ him for his faithful work as a squire at McLaren. The reality is much harsher: Gerhard would have liked to be Senna, but he knew he belonged to another category. And that gift, after all, it is more annoying than today’s cannibals of Verstappen the Insatiable.