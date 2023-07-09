Max Verstappen wins the British GP, triumphing at Silverstone. The Dutch Red Bull driver, world champion and world leader, achieved his sixth consecutive victory, the eighth of the season and the 43rd of his career. Verstappen precedes Lando Norris’ McLaren and Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes in a bad race for Ferrari.

THE RACE LIVE

Ready, go and Verstappen at the first corner is passed by Lando Norris’ McLaren, who sprints perfectly from second position and takes the lead. Verstappen was forced to chase, while Oscar Piastri’s McLaren followed behind the world champion’s Red Bull. Charles Leclerc is fourth in the first of the Ferraris, while Carlos Sainz loses a position at the green light and is passed by George Russell’s Mercedes.

Verstappen takes 5 laps to impose his own law: Norris has to surrender to overtaking, Red Bull takes back the first position. The world champion progressively increases his lead, bringing it to over 2" after 15 of the 52 scheduled laps. The leader imposes an unsustainable pace for his rivals and the gap widens rapidly, almost 5 seconds before the halfway point of the race. Ferrari's strategy provides for Leclerc to use hard tires as early as lap 19: the goal is to focus on a regular pace to overtake the McLarens, but Norris and Piastri's pace remains excellent and the Cavallino's comeback becomes more complicated.