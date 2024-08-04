by VALERIO BARRETTA
MotoGP Silverstone, the race standings
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Turns
|Detachment/Withdrawal
|1
|E. Bastianini
|Ducati
|20
|2
|J.Martin
|Ducati
|20
|3
|F. Bagnaia
|Ducati
|20
|4
|Mr. Marquez
|Ducati
|20
|5
|F. By Giannantonio
|Ducati
|20
|6
|A. Espargaro
|Aprilia
|20
|7
|A. Marquez
|Ducati
|20
|8
|Mr. Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|20
|9
|P. Acosta
|KTM
|20
|10
|F. Morbidelli
|Ducati
|20
|11
|F. Quartararo
|Yamaha
|20
|12
|J.Miller
|KTM
|20
|13
|Mr. Vinales
|Aprilia
|20
|14
|J.Zarco
|Honda
|20
|15
|L. Marini
|Honda
|20
|16
|T.Nakagami
|Honda
|20
|17
|A. Fernandez
|KTM
|20
|18
|R.Gardner
|Yamaha
|20
|Refrain
|J.Mir
|Honda
|11
|Technical problem
|Refrain
|B. Binder
|KTM
|0
|Technical problem
|Refrain
|Mr. Oliveira
|Aprilia
|0
|Accident
|Refrain
|R. Fernandez
|Aprilia
|0
|Fall
MotoGP Silverstone, the race report
Aeneas Bastianini sends a clear message to sailors: he also wants to be there for the World Championship. After yesterday’s triumph in the Sprint, the Beast He also roars in the Silverstone Grand Prix and moves to -49 from the top, now occupied by Jorge Martin, once again beaten today in the duel between the bends of the iconic British track.
(updating)
MotoGP Silverstone, live race coverage
You can relive the emotions of the Silverstone race with our live commentary.
Future appointments
MotoGP will be back on track in two weeks: it will be at the Red Bull Ring, a track where the engine will naturally make a big difference. Friday 16 August at 10.45 am FP1 and at 3 pm the Tests; Saturday 17 at 10.10 am FP2 and then the Qualifying, at 3 pm the Sprint; Sunday the 11th GP of the season will start at 2 pm.
