MotoGP Silverstone, the race standings

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Turns Detachment/Withdrawal 1 E. Bastianini Ducati 20 2 J.Martin Ducati 20 3 F. Bagnaia Ducati 20 4 Mr. Marquez Ducati 20 5 F. By Giannantonio Ducati 20 6 A. Espargaro Aprilia 20 7 A. Marquez Ducati 20 8 Mr. Bezzecchi Ducati 20 9 P. Acosta KTM 20 10 F. Morbidelli Ducati 20 11 F. Quartararo Yamaha 20 12 J.Miller KTM 20 13 Mr. Vinales Aprilia 20 14 J.Zarco Honda 20 15 L. Marini Honda 20 16 T.Nakagami Honda 20 17 A. Fernandez KTM 20 18 R.Gardner Yamaha 20 Refrain J.Mir Honda 11 Technical problem Refrain B. Binder KTM 0 Technical problem Refrain Mr. Oliveira Aprilia 0 Accident Refrain R. Fernandez Aprilia 0 Fall

MotoGP Silverstone, the race report

Aeneas Bastianini sends a clear message to sailors: he also wants to be there for the World Championship. After yesterday’s triumph in the Sprint, the Beast He also roars in the Silverstone Grand Prix and moves to -49 from the top, now occupied by Jorge Martin, once again beaten today in the duel between the bends of the iconic British track.

MotoGP Silverstone, live race coverage

Future appointments

MotoGP will be back on track in two weeks: it will be at the Red Bull Ring, a track where the engine will naturally make a big difference. Friday 16 August at 10.45 am FP1 and at 3 pm the Tests; Saturday 17 at 10.10 am FP2 and then the Qualifying, at 3 pm the Sprint; Sunday the 11th GP of the season will start at 2 pm.