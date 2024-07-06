by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen settles for 4th place

When you can’t stay in front, limit the damage. That’s what great champions have, Max Verstappen including. The Dutchman lost around 100 points of downforce – according to Helmut Marko and Chris Horner – when he went off the track in Q1, but he still managed to finish qualifying at Silverstone on the second row.

Tomorrow the victory in the Grand Prix will be played out, both because this is a historically favourable circuit for Red Bull and because the world champion will have a new surface at his disposal to replace the one damaged by today’s excursion.

Verstappen’s words

“The gravel exit? I was in the wrong place at the wrong time. We went out late and didn’t expect it to rain. The guys ahead of us had already passed that area, but I got rained on, so I ran wide. I was a bit unlucky going into Copse. I avoided hitting the barriers, but from then on I suffered a lot of damage to the bottom“, this is the Dutchman’s comment.

“The team did a great job trying to limit the damage.but there were some pieces missing that could not be glued. From that moment on we struggled with the balance of the car. I’m happy to be in fourth position. Honestly, I would have liked to be in pole position and we could have fought for this goal, but that’s how it went. We will have an attacking racelet’s see if we can put the pressure on those in front of us. I think the GP will be very close, the others did a good job and went fast. We made some changes and the car was better in qualifying, but we couldn’t find the rhythm“.