F1 Silverstone Qualifying Results
|1st row
|1. George Russell 1:25.819
Mercedes
|2. Lewis Hamilton 1:25.990
Mercedes
|2nd row
|3. Lando Norris 1:26.030
McLaren
|4. Max Verstappen
|3rd row
|5. Oscar Piastri
|6. Nico Hulkenberg
|4th row
|7. Carlos Sainz
|8. Lance Stroll
|5th row
|9. Alexander Albon
|10. Fernando Alonso
|6th row
|11. Charles Leclerc 1:27.097
Ferrari
|12. Logan Sargeant 1:27.175
Williams
|7th row
|13. Yuki-Tsunoda 1:27.269
RB
|14. Guanyu Zhou 1:27.867
Kick Sauber
|8th row
|15. Daniel Ricciardo 1:27.949
RB
|16. Walter Bottas 1:32.431
Kick Sauber
|9th row
|17. Kevin Magnussen 1:32.905
Haas
|18. Esteban Ocon 1:34.557
Alpine
|10th row
|19. Sergio Perez 1:38.348
Red Bull
|20. Pierre Gasly 1:39.804
Alpine
F1 Silverstone, Qualifying Report
It’s a golden period for George Russell. After the pole position in Montreal and the victory at the Red Bull Ring, the British Mercedes driver makes his Silverstone go crazy, giving himself the third pole position start of his career.
F1 Silverstone, Qualifying Live
You can relive the excitement of Silverstone Qualifying with our live coverage.
The program
F1 returns to the track tomorrow afternoon with the Grand Prix starting at 3pm.
