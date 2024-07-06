by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Silverstone Qualifying Results

1st row 1. George Russell 1:25.819

Mercedes 2. Lewis Hamilton 1:25.990

Mercedes 2nd row 3. Lando Norris 1:26.030

McLaren 4. Max Verstappen 3rd row 5. Oscar Piastri 6. Nico Hulkenberg 4th row 7. Carlos Sainz 8. Lance Stroll 5th row 9. Alexander Albon 10. Fernando Alonso 6th row 11. Charles Leclerc 1:27.097

Ferrari 12. Logan Sargeant 1:27.175

Williams 7th row 13. Yuki-Tsunoda 1:27.269

RB 14. Guanyu Zhou 1:27.867

Kick Sauber 8th row 15. Daniel Ricciardo 1:27.949

RB 16. Walter Bottas 1:32.431

Kick Sauber 9th row 17. Kevin Magnussen 1:32.905

Haas 18. Esteban Ocon 1:34.557

Alpine 10th row 19. Sergio Perez 1:38.348

Red Bull 20. Pierre Gasly 1:39.804

Alpine

F1 Silverstone, Qualifying Report

It’s a golden period for George Russell. After the pole position in Montreal and the victory at the Red Bull Ring, the British Mercedes driver makes his Silverstone go crazy, giving himself the third pole position start of his career.

(updating)

F1 Silverstone, Qualifying Live

You can relive the excitement of Silverstone Qualifying with our live coverage.

The program

F1 returns to the track tomorrow afternoon with the Grand Prix starting at 3pm.