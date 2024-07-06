Believe it or not: a private car with a Ferrari engine, namely the Haas, is faster than the real FerrariIt happened on the noble circuit of Silverstonethe one that in 1950 inaugurated the Formula 1 world championship and on which Ferrari, a year later, achieved its first victory. Distant times, good times for a Ferrari that today instead suffers and Sainzthe best, is placed seventh on the starting grid, preceded by 2 tenths by Nico Hulkenberg in the Haas-Ferrari. And Leclerc? Eleventhexcluded from the top 10 who fought for pole position!

Faced with a result like this there are not many comments to make and the same Fred Vasseurwith his usual frankness, says that the car has no pace and we can only hope for a chaotic race to hope for something better. Which is enough disheartening. Blame? “We didn’t do a good job, from the mechanics to the engineers to the drivers.”

In short, a picture that does not bode well for the race, which Ferrari will tackle with the aerodynamic configuration prepared in Imola, because the subsequent one was rejected from the fast corners of Silverstone, where the SF-24 bounces like a prancing horse. Confusion, a sense of bewilderment, chaos for technicians who leave and others who will arrive latertoo late to fix it. Carlos Sainz still gave his best without making mistakes while it was a slip that held back Leclerc, who now has his morale at rock bottom.

In pole position, surprisingly, we find George Russellthe winner of Zeltweg, who slapped Hamiltonrelegated to second at a tenth. Great comeback for Mercedes, then: but will it have the same consistency in the race? Partial disappointment for McLaren, with Norris third (and Piastri 5th), due to another little mistake on a very treacherous track. And Verstappen? He was out too but in Q2, under the rain, with damage to the floor that was felt in the final sprint in which Max came in fourth, but more than ever in the running for victory. Indeed, It will be nice to see him come back from the second row.

Comparison with a year ago: Mercedes up 1.3 seconds, McLaren improved by 9 tenths, Ferrari by 6 tenths and Red Bull (imperfect car) by 5, with Haas making a leap of 2.6 seconds. Numbers that speak.