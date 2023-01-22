The constant increase of GPs in Asian or Middle Eastern nations have simultaneously put at risk the permanence of historic appointments in the calendar Old Worldstarting with Silverstone. The British track, despite its great tradition, had to struggle to get the contract renewed to host the British Grand Prixwith the deadline already foreseen in 2024.

Yet, despite these difficulties, the CEO of the circuit, Stuart Pringlealso wanted to acknowledge the attention of Liberty Media towards the promotersdifferent and more positive than what F1 reserved in the past, in the era of Bernie Ecclestone: “The British GP is very demanding – he told Autosport – the payout is staggering, the cost of delivery keeps you up at night and the fixed cost base is extraordinarily high. It is assumed that Sundays are sold out. A few years ago we went as far as selling out on Saturdays and now Fridays have all but disappeared, and that’s where the profits are made, and if you don’t make them, Mr Ecclestone, you cannot reinvest in the infrastructure. Silverstone is creaking because BRDC has been unable to turn a profit for 40 years. Now, I’m pleased to say that F1 owners feel that it is not in their interest to crush the promoterand recognize that the BRDC invests all its money in the facilities”.

Speaking of the latter, Silverstone is working on the construction of new works in the pits and paddocks, as well as the construction of a Hilton Hotel along the finish straight. These are projects that will serve to bridge the gap with other circuits such as those in the United States: “If we provide better facilities, we will have a better experience for the fans Pringle added. and by improving the fan experience, the league gains and everyone benefits. At the moment I really like working with F1. They’re enlightened, they’re challenging us, they’re doing amazing things. We all look to America to figure out how to make sports more fun and how to fill the sidelines of the day and week. There is a lot to learn from what they do over there and it’s working, because people come and have fun.”