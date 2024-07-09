Pirelli Tests

If Formula 1 returns to the track on the weekend of Sunday 21 July with the Hungarian Grand Prix, the Pirelli is taking advantage of the break for two new development test sessions (after those in Barcelona, ​​Jerez de la Frontera, Suzuka, Le Castellet and Mugello), on the Silverstone track, home of the last world championship event.

More rain

But – as on the race weekend – The rain did not spare Silverstone even today, where Pirelli was running with the Mick Schumacher’s McLaren, with Alexander Albon’s Williams and Pietro Fittipaldi’s Haas. The rain has thus changed the initial plans, which were focused on finalising the 2025 constructions and continuing the development of the compounds.

And so the Italian tyre manufacturer has changed its planned programme, veering towards testing new solutions for intermediate tyres, comparing their behaviour even without the use of electric blankets. 201 laps completed, 53 by Mick Schumacher (best lap in 1’37.428), 86 by Alexander Albon (best lap in 1’41.116) and 62 by Pietro Fittipaldi (best lap in 1’42.124).

Back on track tomorrow, again with McLaren, Williams and Haas, with a change of drivers: at the wheel respectively Landon NorrisLogan Sargeant and Oliver Bearman.