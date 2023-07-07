Silverstone, Red Bull dominant

Sergius Perez must demonstrate to Red Bull that he has overcome the black crisis that has engulfed him since qualifying in Monte-Carlo: from that moment on, the Mexican has not qualified for any Q3 session, despite driving the clearly best car of the lot. Silverstonefrom this point of view, represents the ideal opportunity for Checo: there is no better circuit to exploit the characteristics of the jewel built by Adrian Newey.

In fact, Perez returned to the top in the time classification: second in PL1, fourth in PL2. The ex Racing Point is not yet 100% confident, finishing behind a surprising Alex Albon in the afternoon. These are his expectations for the weekend.

Perez’s words

“It was a very interesting day, we tested the new tyres. We learned a lot about their behavior, it was very interesting, e.g I think tonight will be very long, because we have to keep figuring out how to make the most of them“.

“How are we going to get the tires and cars you like overnight? I think it’s mostly about mastering the tyres, making sure you have the right outlap, which is very critical here. And I think if we can manage that then we have a good outlook for qualifying and likewise for the race. So I’d say it was an overall positive Friday“, he continued Checo. “The car is good, we made good progress between the two sessions, I’m satisfied. I hope that tomorrow we can take another step forward: fighting for pole would be ideal“.