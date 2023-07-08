McLaren, good start at Silverstone

He may not have impressed in terms of timing, unlike Spielberg’s weekend, but the McLaren there is and above all it confirmed the progress deriving from the update package introduced in Austria. In terms of pace, the MCL60 – which for the home GP and for sponsor issues welcomes back the silver chrome on the livery – was undoubtedly closer to the best teams than at the beginning of the season and seems to have even reached Aston Martin judging by the Silverstone Friday.

Landau Norris he was the protagonist of a splendid pace simulation, very regular, but which presented fewer management problems since it was performed on a hard compound. Perhaps for this reason, the British wait even before being completely satisfied with the car.

Norris’s words

“A bit of a difficult day. I struggled a bit with the balance of the car and with trust. It hasn’t been the best of starts, but we still have plenty of time to work“Norris said. “We are probably not on the same level as Austria, but we know we can get more out of the car“.

Piastri’s words

More optimistic Oscar Platesalso because he was able to appreciate the leap in quality of the MCL60 with the updates that Norris already had available from Austria: “I’d say it was a pretty productive day. We still have to work on setting up the car, but all in all it was a good day. We have to see what we can fine-tune for qualifying. The weather is playing a big part so we’ll see what we can do on Saturday but all in all it wasn’t a bad Friday, A nice first day with the updated car“.