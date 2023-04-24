The nightmare of Silverstone 2022

It has been almost a year since the last edition of the British Grand Prixbut the images of theaccident who saw the protagonist Guanyu Zhou at the start they still make me shiver. In that circumstance, the Alfa Romeo standard bearer fortunately did not suffer physical consequences, but what happened to Silverstone last July is still recognized today as one of the ugliest and most dangerous accidents ever to occur, and not just for the pilot.

The accident

On the straight leading into the first corner, Zhou moved to the outside and side-by-side Pierre Gaslywho hit the Mercedes of with his right front wheel George Russell. Following the contact between the two, the British car swerved violently right outwards, hitting the car of number 24, which overturned, ending up in the escape route Curve 1.

The accident escalated further when the Alfa Romeo’s Halo (no roll-hoopsold after leaving a rut on the asphalt), touched the gravel at high speed, which degenerated into a rollover who even launched the car beyond the protective barriers, with the nets that did not allow the car to end up in the grandstands. It took a few minutes before the rescuers managed to extrapolate Zhou from the passenger compartment, with the car wedged between the barriers and the nets, but miraculously the Chinese was not injured, as were the spectators present in the vicinity of the impact.

Editing

Looking forward to this year’s British Grand Prix, scheduled for July 9, the Chief Executive Officer of the Silverstone circuit, Stuart Pringle, has meanwhile announced that changes will be made right at the same point where the accident occurred. To prevent such an incident from happening again, he will come gravel removed at the exit of Curva 1which will present only one asphalt escape route.