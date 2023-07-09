Ferrari, setback at Silverstone

The ninth and tenth place obtained a Silverstone certainly do not represent the expected result for the Ferrari in the British Grand Prix. There is still a long way to go to make that light at the end of the tunnel ever greater, and the SF-23 learned this to its cost today among the big bends of the English track, which already did not invite the Scuderia on the eve of Maranello to optimism.

It was known that Ferrari would race more defensively than Canada and Austria, but perhaps the strategic management of the second part of the race could have been better, if the result is that of an SF-23 behind not only Red Bull, McLaren and Mercedes, but also an unrecognizable Aston Martin and a surprising Williams. Leclerc, however, does not want to argue with the low wall: the Monegasque puts the accent on a race pace that was not the one expected.

Leclerc’s words

“Car that won’t start? We didn’t have much degradation, but there wasn’t much pace. We stopped a little early, maybe because George wanted to do the opposite to us, but if we’d stayed on the track he would have gone in. If that’s what I understand we got in early. Then we were also unlucky with the Safety Car, we let so many people pass us there“, these are the words of Leclerc a Sky Sports F1.

“After the Safety Car it was impossible to overtake. I had the pace but we couldn’t pass because Albon in front also had the DRS all laps. It was impossible to overtake. The main problem was pacing. We struggled in the fast corners, especially in traction we struggled a lot compared to the others around us. We paid“, added the Monegasque. “No red at the pit stop? I have no doubts about that, the medium was the right choice. I had the new medium and I’m sure it was better than the old soft. There was a DRS train ahead and there was little they could do“.