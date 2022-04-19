The close relevance of Formula 1 is focusing on the popularity of the Circus in Italy, also demonstrated by the rush to purchase tickets for the upcoming weekend of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. However, this phenomenon is not limited only to Beautiful country, but also for those events more distant in time this season. In this regard, the most extraordinary example is dictated by what is happening with the sale of coupons for the British GP at Silverstonescheduled from 1st to 3rd July.

In this case, those who are interested in buying a ticket for the race today are already late. As reported by The Guardianjust over two months after Sunday that weekend the stands of the English track are already all occupied, with 142,000 people who have ensured their presence in the stands of Silverstone for that date. A real sold out that constitutes a record for the historic circuit, which had never registered a sold out so quickly before the event: “We have experienced unprecedented demand for tickets to this year’s GP – confirmed the managing director of Silverstone Stuart Pringle – we have never reached a sold out position so early in the year. We have increased the capacity slightly by adding more grandstand seats, and we expect our race day crowd to catch up 142,000 people this year. If sales continue at this rate, we expect sold out for all three days “. To date, in fact, the last hopes for fans wishing to be able to attend the track activities at Silverstone remain only those on Friday and Saturday, albeit with very limited availability.