In the starting grid of the 2022 world championship, only one driver appears as a rookie in Formula 1: Guanyu Zhou. The Chinese, promoted to the top flight byAlfa Romeo after the 3rd place in the general classification obtained in Formula 2, he immediately generated some perplexity in the world of the Circus, so much so that many fans had linked the nationality of the 23-year-old – the first Chinese driver in history – as a move more of marketing than sport on the part of the Swiss team.

Instead, already at the first race scheduled this year, Zhou silenced the criticisms about him and the team by crossing the finish line in the points. Since that moment, the number 24 has not been able to repeat itself in the top 10, with the sole exception of the eighth place conquered in Canada. However, in the first 11 GPs of the season, the Alfa Romeo standard bearer was above all the involuntary protagonist of the terrible accident suffered at Silverstone, when his C42 crashed into the fences of the British racetrack after a series of rollovers, in which he even destroyed the rollbar. Yet, despite this frightening episode, the former member of the Ferrari and Renault Academy fortunately came out of his car unharmed, so much so that he returned regularly to the track in the Austrian GP.

In this regard, the CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe Learnedrecalled a conversation with team principal Frederic Vasseur, who had reported some requests made by Zhou himself a few hours after the impact: “This young boy, two hours after the accidenthe asked: “Hey Fred, you have the pieces spare parts to rebuild the car? “. Two hours! And five days after getting in the car – emphasized Imparato in his interview for RaceFans – hats off! I liked his demeanor, fighting spirit and mentality. The accident was horrific. I saw it on TV because I was at the Le Mans Classic to promote our Tonale, so I wasn’t at Silverstone. When we saw it, we stopped everything. I thought first of all about his family, because it was the first time in the last two years, I think, that he had the whole family with him at Silverstone ”.

In addition, Imparato decisively underlined the choice made by Alfa Romeo to focus on Zhou as Bottas’ companion, which has nothing to do with strategic and extra-sporting moves: “For me it is not a marketing tool – he pointed out – let me tell you why we are experiencing a particular time. Obviously it helps us in terms of awareness in China, but it is not a marketing tool ”.