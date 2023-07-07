Hamilton, not Friday

Twelfth in FP1, 15th in the second free practice session: on Friday of Silverstone he reserved no satisfaction for Lewis Hamilton, except the hug with his fans. The track, however, gave a very tough response: despite the new front wing, the W14 is one second behind Red Bull on the flying lap.

Something better was seen on the race pace: and it is on Sunday’s pace that Sir Lewis’ hopes cling in view of Sunday, aware that in the fight for the podium area Ferrari seems to have a similar pace, while even Aston Martin seems more in trouble.

Hamilton’s words

“Long runs don’t appear to be too evil. At least there is this positive aspect. The pace with the soft tires wasn’t particularly good, but for the others it must have been worse if they weren’t as fast. The weather was very windy, and this feature makes Silverstone the best circuit in the world: however, today the track changed a lot from one minute to the next“.

“As for the car, we’re always fighting the same thing. It’s a difficult car to drive and remains so, no matter what we do to the set-up. On a single ride we didn’t perceive any improvement between the tyres, which shows that something is wrong. In the last part of the stint I had the feeling that my pace was starting to be a bit more constant, I don’t know why. It could be due to the wind, or due to balance. This track is all about balance.”