by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ricciardo excluded from Q3

With the RB’s sharp decline in recent weeks due to so far unsuccessful updates and the rumors surrounding his future, these are not easy days for Daniel. RichardThe Australian is expected to be in Red Bull one day and out of F1 the next: fortunately he is 35 years old and therefore has broad shoulders to absorb any type of speculation.

He absorbs them, yes, but he can be influenced by them in some way. What he speaks after Saturday at Silverstone is in fact a Honey Badger very critical of RB, who he says put him on the track in Q2 too late (a mistake repeated by Ferrari with Carlos Sainz in Q3), forcing him to break the gentleman agreement and to have a outlap not clean and a not calm “push” lap. The result was a 15th place that did not make the ex McLaren happy at all.

Ricciardo’s words

“We managed to get through Q1 and that was good, but then Q2, honestly, was pretty frustrating. I try from the cockpit, and that’s probably why I don’t go crazy on the radio, but my experience challenged many of the choices we were makingfrom the execution of the qualifications to the times“, the Australian vented. “I didn’t understand why we put the new set in the first run and not in the last one. Then obviously in the last chicane we made some enemies and broke the gentleman’s agreement, trying to get the lap before the checkered flag, but then I started the lap near Guanyu Zhou and we had no chance to pass. I honestly don’t think we did a great job with the execution on Saturday.“.

“We are not given the luxury of making mistakes. Obviously we weren’t fast enough, and I’m not saying we could have been eighth, but we left a lot on the table.“, he added. “There were so many little things sometimes I feel like I should get more angry, but we are also a team. I trust them, they improved the car a bit even if we are still off track, but we did a less than satisfactory job“.