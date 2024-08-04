Enea Bastianini 10 cum laude

The ‘Beast’ was perfect and made a clean sweep, replicating the success of the Sprint in the long race. Enea did not lose his way despite an imperfect start and, thanks to a hammering pace, he made the most of the gifts from Bagnaia and Martin. Two key victoriesworld championship dream suddenly back in sight: he is -49 from the leader. And what a touch of class the helmet dedicated to Mike Hailwood.

Jorge Martin 7

He leaves the door open to Bastianini, with a wide pass that gives the victory to his rival. But we have to look at the standings. And in the standings he returns to the front, with a weekend clearly glass half full: from -10 to +3 in the space of a weekend.

Francis Bagnaia 6

He learned from yesterday’s bad mistake ‘Pecco’, and admitted that not wanting to take too many risks, thinking about the championship and to take home third place. In the race he had the illusion of being able to win, but he slowly lost ground, with a long run that allowed Bastianini to pass him without difficulty. It will be a world championship fought point by point, Martin is ahead by 3 points, but there are still 10 races to go.

Marc Marquez 6.5

He does his best on a difficult weekend. The Spaniard finished fourth and at Silverstone was forced to leave third place in the world championship to Bastianini. Marquez is currently the fourth strongest rider in the championship and the feeling is that being on a GP23 will pay off more and more.

Fabio DiGiannantonio 7

The Italian rider had a great race, able to have an excellent pace and climb the standings with a series of overtakings from eighth to fifth place. The Roman rider shows he can compete in MotoGP: it is increasingly solid.

Aleix Espargaro 6+

Starting from pole and arriving in sixth place, more than 9″ behind the winner, is a disappointment. But the Spaniard is the only non-Ducati in the top8. And he preceded the other Aprilia to cross the finish line, that of Vinales, by a good 17 seconds.

Maverick Viñales 4.5

It was one of those weekends that tell the story of Maverick’s career. Continuous ups and downs, suddenly he falls into difficulties of his own that push him light years from the top. Only 13th at the finish line, just ahead of Zarco’s Honda LCR. Inexplicable.