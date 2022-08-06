Jake Dixon unleashed in the third free practice of Moto2 at Silverstone, with the Englishman of the Aspar team who laps in 2’04 ”107 putting 4 tenths between himself and the first of the pursuers, the Spaniard Augusto Fernandez. Third time, over half a second, for Aron Canet, with only Celestino able, among the Italian drivers, to get into the top 10, with the tenth time at 859 thousandths from Dixon.