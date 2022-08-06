The Brit of the Aspar team the best: precedes Fernandez, Canet and Ogura. Two Italians who pass directly to the noble phase of the qualification
by our correspondent Paolo Ianieri
– silverstone (great britain)
Jake Dixon unleashed in the third free practice of Moto2 at Silverstone, with the Englishman of the Aspar team who laps in 2’04 ”107 putting 4 tenths between himself and the first of the pursuers, the Spaniard Augusto Fernandez. Third time, over half a second, for Aron Canet, with only Celestino able, among the Italian drivers, to get into the top 10, with the tenth time at 859 thousandths from Dixon.
the top-10
–
In the ten also Ai Ogura, 4th, then Bo Bendsneyder, Augusto Lopez, Albert Arenas, Cameron Beaubier and Joe Roberts, But also Tony Arbolino detaches the ticket for Q2 with the 12th time behind Filip Salac, while Alessandro Zaccone, 15th, missing Q2 for 129 thousandths: 18th Lorenzo Dalla Porta, 23rd Simone Corsi and 24th Niccolò Antonelli.
moto2, the times after the fp3
–
These are the times of the Moto2 FP3s at Silverstone:
- Dixon 2: 04.107
- Augusto Fernandez +0.401
- Aron Canet +0.529
- Ai Ogura +0.712
- Bo Bendsneyder +0.721
- Augusto Lopez +0.737
- Albert Arenas +0.780
- Cameron Beaubier +0.804
- Joe Roberts +0.821
- Celestino Vietti +0.859
