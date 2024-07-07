Great champions win like thisputting behind him the dark moments, the small defeats of the day, playing on tactics and finding a thrilling speed in the decisive moments. Lewis Hamilton cried and made everyone cry with emotion, giving the world a special emotion and giving an example of how one should never get discouraged in life as in sport, but continue to prepare with commitment to be ready when the dream opportunity presents itself.

What better place for Hamilton than his Silverstone, where he had won 8 times and where did he know that he was competing in his last Grand Prix with Mercedes, because next year he will wear the red Ferrari? His was true magic and in the moment in which there were the most difficult conditions – the race was dry, humid, wet with an always precarious grip – He was the one who made the difference with an always careful tacticwithout ever making a mistake, without taking a gamble, without wasting anything. And in the end, after Russell, Norris and Piastri had alternated in command, It was Hamilton who attacked the lead of the race at the decisive moment to stay there in the final 12 laps, against an unleashed Max Verstappen who was there at the decisive moment, indeed. Verstappen’s second place at just 1”4, makes Hamilton’s triumph even more valuable.

In one fell swoop, then, Hamilton has shaken off the burden of many disappointments suffered when Russell was in front of him, to the point of creating some headaches for those at Ferrari who had chosen him. But Champions are seen in the most difficult, intricate and unlikely moments: and Lewis in these conditions made a huge difference, finally winning after two and a half years.

But Hamilton didn’t have the best car.. The most suitable car for a circuit full of pitfalls like Silverstone it was the McLarendefeated not so much by the track as by the wrong strategies of the box, admitted with an honesty that left everyone amazed by Andrea Stella, the very capable director of the British team. Norris was the protagonist for a stretch of the race, but Piastri was decidedly faster than him. And when the rain began to fall, the mistake was to call Norris into the box, delaying by a lap – with a sacrifice of a good 15 seconds – the entry of Piastri, who arrived fourth at 12”4. McLaren has made enormous progress on a technical level, now the same must be done on garage managementAs for Mercedes, two victories in a row are the reward for a difficult and sometimes bitter pursuit.

Red Bull, on the other hand, was never seen and Verstappen in the dry was visibly losing ground so much so that he had accumulated a gap of 12 seconds from Norris. Then, in the chaos, Red Bull made the right choices and in the end there was their great comeback with the Hard tyres when Hamilton had the Pirelli Soft. His pace was infernal but it was not enough to win, however the second place is worth gold.

And Ferrari? Yes, it was also racing and was not seenif not for the fastest lap (with a special pit stop 2 laps from the end) by Sainz, an excellent fifth at 47”3 from Hamilton, with a flat car. Leclerc came 14th one lap from a day to forget.

Now the (absurd!) marathon of three Grand Prix in a row has ended. There is a short break: will it be enough for Ferrari to return to the forefront? It’s about time!